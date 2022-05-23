RENSSELAER — A group of veterans used to the pressures of a sectional meet gave top-notch performances at the Rensselaer Central boys’ track and field sectional Thursday, May 19.
But Kankakee Valley also got some strong efforts from its lineup of first-year athletes and newcomers in repeating as sectional champions. The Kougars’ depth carried them to first place with 110 points, beating runner-up Rensselaer Central (94) by 16 points,
“I did tell the boys early in the year that this was the team I’ve been waiting for and the team that I needed,” Kougars coach Tim Adams said. “They certainly are not perfect in every way, but they are willing to learn and correct and get better. I’ve also got seniors who rode out the entire four years.”
Morgan Township was third (80 points) and North Judson (52) fourth. South Newton was sixth, North Newton finished ninth and Covenant Christian was 12th.
West Central placed 11th among the 13 schools that competed.
“Team depth was helpful,” Adams added. “We managed to cover more areas than we’ve been able to in the past. The field events have been a strength all this season and unfortunately tonight they didn’t play out as strongly as they have, but it’s a bigger stage.”
Senior Justin Hoffman had KV’s only individual championship by repeating as the 3,200-meter champion in 9 minutes, 48.22 seconds, beating Morgan’s Owen Thomas.
Hoffman was second to Thomas in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:46.35 to 4:38.53 for Thomas. A state qualifier in cross country in the fall, Hoffman reached the state finals in the 3,200 meters last year. He is among the favorites to return downstate later this week.
“He’s had the top time in the region, and that’s not a guarantee, but he’s had some valuable race experience,” Adams said of Hoffman. “He’s confident as a racer. He had a cross country experience at state that didn’t go to his satisfaction, so in a way he has something to prove.”
KV’s other first-place finish came in the 4-by-100 relay race, with Caleb Deardorff, Adam Collard, Jack Lamka and Adrian Uchman sprinting to victory in 45.37 seconds. They finished just ahead of West Central’s foursome of Chase Mitchell, Gerardo Salazar, Ayden White and Blayden Huber (45.52), which was the top seed coming in.
“It was very gratifying because we just finally broke in the top three the last two years,” Adams said. “To finally win it because we’ve been practicing hand-offs and revising our technique since I came on board is satisfying.”
North Newton’s Levi Church, Lane Zander, Alex Miller and Braydon Schoon was third (45.59) to advance to regional. The top three individuals and teams advance to compete in the Valparaiso Regional on May 26.
The Kougars did manage to collect a meet-high six second-place finishes and four fourths. Runner-up finishes besides Hoffman in the 1,600 included freshman sprinter Adrian Uchman in the 100 and 200 dashes, sophomore Jacob Sandlin in the 110 high hurdles, the 4-by-400 relay team and freshman Zack Frieden in the discus.
“We’ve got a lot of talented freshmen,” Adams said. “It was nice to see them come in and be excited. Some kids today don’t want to pay their dues or they just want to be good without work and that was not true with this group.”
The Bombers had four firsts, including two by junior thrower Jordan Cree. The defending champion in discus, Cree uncorked a throw of 147 feet, 5 inches to beat KV’s Frieden (135.4) by 12 feet.
Cree came in as the top seed at 155-7.
“I was hoping to get above 155 for disc and 50 for shot,” Cree said. “I got close in shot. I just didn’t hit the position I wanted to, but I can’t complain with a 47.”
Cree’s shot-put toss went 47-9, which was nearly three feet further than runner-up Chance Butz of Morgan Township. Freshman teammate Bryan Camarena was seventh in shot at 40-9 and third in the discus at 130-10 1/2.
“Bryan definitely pushes me in practice,” Cree said. “Whenever he gets a little too close to my numbers, I’m like I’ve got to step up my game a little bit here. Get in a couple of more throws in practice.”
Cree will be one of handful of throwers looking to qualify for state in both throwing events at the Valparaiso Regional this week. Cree just missed qualifying in the discus last season.
“I definitely put a lot of pressure on myself and for me the main focus these next couple of meets is to be smooth throughout in the ring and just staying calm mentally,” he said.
“Again, it’s just staying out of my head. Throwing disc and shot is a very mental sport and if you have that mental block, you’re not going to win. You got to clear your head and throw the best you can.”
RCHS senior Hayden Box repeated as pole vault champion and junior Tristen Wuethrich won the 800-meter race in 2:06.75. Teammate Treyton Maciejewski was third in 2:07.60.
Box vaulted a personal-best 13 feet to outlast North Judson sophomore Brayden White, who cleared the bar at 12-6. Sophomore Jack Jordan was third for the Bombers at 12-6 and will compete at the regional level.
Box felt 13 feet would be the magic number.
“I was talking with my coaches and teammates and I was hoping to get 13 today, maybe a little higher,” he said.
“It was almost ideal other than the wind.”
Box came in tied for the top seed with White and KV’s Xavier De La Paz Marino at 12 feet. RCHS vault coach Josh Davis, who worked the pole vault event at sectional, kept reminding Box of his technique.
“Basically he told me to swing all the way up and kick straight up,” Box said of his coach. “That’s something we’ve been working on most of the year.”
Another local athlete to claim victory Thursday was Covenant Christian senior Jonah Ingram, who withstood challengers for the 300-meter hurdles title. The top seed in the event coming into sectional, Ingram cruised to the title in 40.68 seconds, beating Boone Grove’s Nathan Hilty (42.31) by nearly two seconds.
Morgan Township senior Greyson Lemmons was third in 43.60 to advance.
Ingram’s win means he will take an unblemished record into regional.
“It’s my first year of doing it,” he said. “I never touched hurdles in my life. After cross country season, they told me let’s try it out and put me in a dry-run race. I did it and they were like, ‘Okay, you can do it.’ So I went for it. So far, it’s been a blessing. It’s so much fun. I love it.”
Ingram figured Boone’s top hurdler Hilty, who won the 110-meter hurdles title, would be his biggest challenger.
Less than a half hour later, Ingram was a key member of the Knights’ 4-by-400 relay team that qualified for regional for the first time. The Knights sprinted past Rensselaer Central and Kouts for the final regional qualifying spot.
It was a solid race for a group of runners who seem interchangeable depending on who is healthy enough to compete.
“We started out with two other guys and they were injured so we’ve got two replacements,” Ingram said. “Peyton Face has never run it before. We put him in at the last minute because one of our guys got injured in his race. He showed us something we’ve never seen before, and to come out with third place, that’s awesome.”
Thursday’s lineup featured Devin Huffman, Nathan Bennett, Peyton Fase and Ingram.
“We figured it would have to be a perfect race for us to get there. We said this is our last race together because we’re all seniors and let’s just bust out the best we can. We did and we made it,” Ingram said.