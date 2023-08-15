WHEATFIELD — The athletic department at Kankakee Valley High School inducted its third class into the KVHS Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The inductees and their families were invited to a catered dinner in the school cafeteria before the actual ceremony took place in the school’s auditorium. Some inductees still lived local but several made a trip to receive the honor.
Inducted were people who have made major contributions to Kougar Athletics. These inductees were broken into five categories: Student Athletes; Coaches and Administrators; Teams; Service; and Family Contributors.
The athletes honored ranged from graduates of the first era when local high schools were consolidated into Kankakee Valley High School up to more recent contributors. Athletes honored individually included Donna (Gluth) Martin, Alan Rockwell, Cindy Schoon, John Spurgeon, Phil Dykstra, Bob Roorda, Scott Lockhart, Barb (Myers) Law and Melissa Schoonveld.
Honored as a team was the 2008 girls’ cross country team comprised of Kristin (Fritts) Coble, Felicia Sytsma, Lindsey Swim, Kelsey Osborn, BreAnne Chevrette, Natalie (Henning) Crowe and Jessica (Coffer) Heinold with coaches Lane Lewallen and Tim Adams.
Legendary multi-sport coach Walt Prochno was honored, as was Bob Lewis for Distinguished Service to KV Athletics. The Green family were feted for their many contributions over multiple years.
After an introduction and welcome by athletic director John Gray, emcee John Tillema took turns introducing the honorees and recounting their accomplishments. Each one present had the offer to speak but few took him up on that. Each received a certificate and medallion to commemorate their induction.
Scott Lockhart, Class of 1993, was KV’s Mr. Baseball and was honored as an Indiana All-Stars team catcher. He also was a major contributor in basketball, shooting 50 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free throw line. The team won the sectional title in 1992. Lockhart continued his athletic career at Valparaiso University, playing both baseball and basketball. He was previously inducted into the KV Baseball Hall of Fame.
Barb (Myers) Law, Class of 1986, was a three-sports standout, showing excellence in basketball, volleyball and track. Her former coach, Bill Orsburn, says he believes her to be the second best basketball player in KVHS history, eclipsed only by fellow inductee Melissa Schoonveld. Law was a two-time all-conference selection and set numerous records at KV, such as: Most Career Points — 683; Most Games of 20 points or more — 8; and, Career Scoring Average — 11.38 ppg. Each of those records were later broken by Schoonveld. Law continued her athletic career after KV, playing both basketball and volleyball at Purdue Calumet.
Melissa “Mel” Schoonveld, Class of 1995, was the first Lady Kougar basketball player to score 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,110 her senior year. She also finished with 24 school records and still holds three to this day, including 549 rebounds and a single-game scoring record of 39 points. Schoonveld led her team to two sectional titles and were the first 20-game winners in KV basketball history. Schoonveld was recruited and signed with the University of Cincinnati, butt unfortunately never got the chance to play for them due to a terrible accident during the summer.
Alan Rockwell of the Class of 1971 was the original man in the middle for KV boys’ basketball. He was all-conference for two years and was a leader of the team that won two sectional titles as top scorer, top rebounder and also leading in assists. He finished his basketball career with 991 points. Rockwell also was the high jump sectional champion and played football for three years, as well.
John Spurgeon, Class of 1975, played football, basketball and baseball for the Kougars. In 1974, he was the MVP and Captain of the football team and was also honored as KV’s best offensive back. Spurgeon was all-Conference in basketball and had the most assists while the team won the 1975 sectional title. He was also all-conference in baseball, leading the team in stolen bases.
Donna (Gluth) Martin, Class of 1989, set nine records in four years in the pool and still holds two of those records after after 30 years. She was the sectional champion in diving and finished 15th overall in the state. She was also a nominee for the state Mental Attitude Award. She continued her diving career at Northern Illinois University. Until this year, Martin was the swim coach for KVHS, as well as teaching math.
Phil Dykstra, Class of 1984, was an offensive and defensive force for the Kougar football team, utilizing his large frame and great speed to the team’s advantage. He was the first KV football player named all-state and also the first to play in the North-South All-Star Game. He was a three-sport athlete, also excelling in wrestling and track. He continued his football career at Indiana University.
Bob Roorda of the Class of 1974 was all-conference in football, basketball and track, earning 10 varsity letters in his high school career. He held the record in the 440-yard dash for several years.
Cindy Schoon, Class of 1977, was a standout in volleyball, basketball and track. In volleyball, she was co-captain and was all-conference with the team winning the sectional championship all four years, 1973 through 1976. In basketball, Schoon was also all-conference and led the team in scoring and rebounds while winning the sectional title. She scored 30 points in one game during that run. Additionally, she was all-conference in track and held the high jump records at one time.
Coach Walt Prochno spoke at length about his many years of coaching at both KV and elsewhere, sometimes coaching three sports per year while building teams and individuals known for their toughness and resilience. Prochno coached wrestling, track and cross country. In 1985, his KV CC team reached the state finals with three members named to the all-state team. He coached two state champions in track and cross country, including John Van Soest and Celeste Susnis, a three-time state champion in cross country. He also had a number of wrestlers compete in the state finals during his tenure.
Coach Lane Lewallen spoke glowingly about his 2008 girls’ cross country team and all that they accomplished both individually and as a team.
Scott Green, Class of 1978, accepted the honor for his family as the only member present. The Green family: Scott — 1978; Darcy — 1979; Jeff — 1980; Eric — 1982; Jen — 1986 and Marissa — 2000, were all standouts in various sports.
The last inductee of the evening was Bob Lewis. Lewis, a teacher in the school system, spent many years as a coach and scout for many of the athletic teams while also serving as a mentor to other teachers, coaches and players.