WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Athletic Department recently took time to honor the school’s boys’ basketball, cheerleading and dance team senior members.
Honored were players Matt Caldwell, Eli Carden and Riley Jordan; cheerleaders Chloe Brown, Jasmine Hofferth, Megan Mikels, Ali Risner and Grace Witvoet as well as cheer lifter Grant Musch; and dancer Emma Geren.
The group was honored before the boys’ basketball game held on Tuesday, Feb 9.
Matthew Caldwell is the son of Dave and Tracy Caldwell of Wheatfield. He has participated in basketball for 3 years, baseball for 4 years, National Honor Society for 2 years and Travel Baseball for 8 years. Matthew plans to attend Purdue University West Lafayette School of Agriculture and major in Animal Sciences to become a dairy nutritionist.
Eli Carden is the son of Justin and Kelly Carden of Wheatfield. He has participated in basketball and football for 3 years and National Honor Society for 2 years. Eli plans to play football and receive an economics degree from Wabash College.
Riley Jordan is the son of Dave and Diette Jordan of Rensselaer. He has participated in basketball and Travel Basketball for 4 years. Riley in undecided on his future plans.
Chloe Brown is the daughter of Norman and Valerie Brown of Wheatfield. She has participated in cheer and Sorrowful Mother Youth Group for 4 years, Friends of Rachel and National Honor Society for 3 years, Freshman Mentors for 2 years and Health Science Club and CNA Class for 1 year. Chloe plans to attend Valparaiso University or Purdue University to major in nursing.
Jasmine Hofferth is the daughter of Michelle Hofferth and Bobby Hofferth of Wheatfield. She has participated in cheer and Book Club for 4 years, dance and Interact Club for 1 year. Jasmine plans to attend Saint Francis in Fort Wayne or Ball State and major in psychology to become a child psychologist.
Megan Mikels is the daughter of Shala and Ryan Mikels of DeMotte. She has participated in cheer for 3 years and band for 2 years. Megan plans to attend IU in Fort Wayne for Ultrasound Technology.
Grant Musch is the son of Greg and Jolene Musch of DeMotte. He has participated in cheer for 1 year. Grant plans to enlist in the Navy.
Alisyn Risner is the daughter of Bryan and Michele Risner of Wheatfield. She has participated in National Honor Society, youth group and orchestra for 4 years, volleyball for 3 years, United as One, Interact, and Freshman Mentors for 2 years, cheer for 1 year and 4-H for 9 years. Alisyn plans on attending Purdue or Manchester University to major in elementary education so she can one day teach fifth grade.
Gracie Witvoet is the daughter of Rob and Jodie Witvoet of Wheatfield. She has participated in cheer, Interact Club, student council and Sorrowful Mother Youth Group for 4 years, Sunshine and Freshman Mentors for 2 years, Interact Club Vice President and Senior Class President for 1 year. Gracie plans to attend Purdue University – West Lafayette to major in elementary education.
Emma Geren is the daughter of Kaitlyn Myers of Wheatfield. She has participated in dance for 3 years and drama for 1 year. Emma plans to attend Ball State to major in biology to become a marine biologist.