WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley faithful was treated to bonus between Kankakee Valley’s junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 19 as members of the 1992 Sectional-winning boys’ team reunited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their momentous season.
In 1992, the team went 16-7, winning both the sectional and the Northwest Hoosier Conference championships.
The team was under the direction of storied head coach Doug Greenlee, who was assisted by Bill Orsburn, Shawn Busick, Gus Martin and Kevin Lenz.
Players on the team included Andy Abbring, Keith Bakker, Scott Gallaway, John Heerema, Rob Hoffman, Scott Lockhart, Eric Nagdeman, Mike Sampson, Jamie Shepherd, John Sytsma, Jason Zeck, Tim Zylstra, as well as manager Keith Akers.
The cheerleaders, coached by Rhonda Hester, were also honored. They included Michelle St. Cyr Shields, Kari Bult Carlson, Katie Krueger, Terri Dunlap Hanson, Sherry Ference Misch, Brandi Bult Venard, Carol Stumpe Miller, April Mackey and Tricia Mackey.
The returnees were treated to an entertaining game between the current boys’ team and Hanover Central, which ended in a last second win for the Kougars.
After the game, numerous members of the 1992 team were still out on the floor talking to each other, friends and family members and current players.