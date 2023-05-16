Prep Boys Golf
Kougars 8th as hosts of invite
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley had three golfers finish under 100 for the day in placing eighth at its own invitational on Saturday, May 13.
Gabe Kistler had a solid round with an 82 on the par-72 Sandy Pines Golf Club course, while teammate Austin Van Loon shot an 85. Aaron Rhoades had a 92, followed by Jakob Van Blaircom with a 100.
Logan Burke had a kick-out score of 109.
Luke Zander, meanwhile, led the “B” group with a 112.
The Kougars shot a 359 to finish in the middle of the pack. A total of 18 teams competed, including two teams from KVHS.
Andrean won the team title with a 311 and Munster’s Tom Mulcahy shot a 70 for the individual championship. Ray Filter of Crown Point and Sebastian Darak of Lake Central shot 73s.
Lex Lebo had a 99 to lead South Newton.
The Kougars did win a twi-meet with North Judson and Boone Grove on May 11, shooting a 178 to beat Boone (187) by nine strokes. North Judson shot an even 200.
Burke had a 43 for KVHS, which also got a 44 from Van Blaircom. Rhoades, who was recognized on Senior Night prior to the match, had a 45, with Van Loon adding a 46.
Kistler shot a 48.
• On Monday, May 15, the Kougars got a 42 from Van Loon in splitting a triangular meet with Munster and Hobart. The Kougars shot a team round of 186, with Munster winning the meet with a 155. Hobart shot a 206.
Besides Van Loon, Burke shot a 43, Kistler carded a 50 and Rhoades finished with a 51. Van Blaircom shot a 57 for the kick-out score.
Prep Softball
KVHS knock off
talented West Central
WHEATFIELD — Host Kankakee Valley used a three-run sixth inning to rally from a 4-3 deficit to beat Class 1A West Central by a 6-4 final on May 15.
Jocelyn Peal relieved starter Elyse Starr in the fourth inning and held the Trojans to one hit over the game’s final four frames. West Central managed just one hit against the sophomore.
In the pivotal sixth, KV loaded the bases before Jillian Swart drove in a pair of runs with a single to give her team the lead for good.
Starr had a pair of hits and drove in two runs and Kayla Schantz, Danielle Gidley, Julia Goggans and Sara Erb added hits.
Lady Kougars hold
off Knox in thriller
KNOX — Kankakee Valley relief pitcher Jocelyn Peal wiggled out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the Kougars’ 5-3 victory over host Knox on May 11.
The Kougars held a 5-2 lead through six innings after Addison Richmond’s two-run double in the top of the sixth gave her team a three-run cushion.
But the Redskins threatened to score with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, putting runners on first and second and the potential tying run at the plate. Kayla Schantz responded with a nice grab in left field on a liner for the first out, and after Knox scored a run on a single to cut the lead to 5-3, Peal coaxed a line drive double play to Lana Schantz to end the game.
Elyse Starr and Kayla Schantz had a pair of hits each, with both plating runs with singles. Liyah Penunuri, Jillian Swart and Danielle Gidley also had hits.
Aubrey Hanger got the win, her second of the season, with Peal recording her second save.
Prep Boys Volleyball
Kougars blank
Hammond Morton, 3-0
HAMMOND — The Kankakee Valley boys’ volleyball team capped its first season with a 3-0 victory over host Hammond Morton on May 12.
The Kougars won by 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20 scores in their inaugural season that saw improvement with each match.
“We thank all the players for their dedication and hard work during the season,” the KV coaching staff said. “We saw extreme amounts of growth and strong fundamentals. You made the initial boys’ volleyball season one to remember. We would also like to thank the parents for their support the entire season.”