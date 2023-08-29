Prep Girls Golf
Kougars finish 2nd to Munster in triangular
Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team faced a pair of Northwest Crossroads Conference rivals on Saturday, going 1-1 in a triangular meet in Northwest Indiana.
The Kougars got a 38 from standout Brynlee DeBoard, who birdied the final hole to stay clear of 40 on the day. She was followed by Allison Rushmore’s 43, Lilly Van Loon’s 45 and Avarie Rondeau’s 47. Katelyn Bakker shot a 49.
KVHS shot a team score of 173, while was a handful of strokes behind winner Munster’s 168.
Rushmore medalist
in KV’s win vs. Portage
DeMOTTE — Senior Allison Rushmore shot a personal-best 37 to win medalist honors in Kankakee Valley’s 160-223 win over Portage at Sandy Pines Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 28.
The Kougars finished just one stroke from breaking the school record of 159, which was set last year.
Senior Avarie Rondeau also had a personal-best round of 39 and senior Brynlee DeBoard added a 40. Lilly Van Loon had a 44 and Katelyn Bakker’s 47 was the kick-out score.
Prep Volleyball
Lady Kougars put in
the work for road win
HAMMOND — Kankakee Valley played four highly contested games to escape Hammond Central with a 3-1 victory on Monday night.
The Lady Kougars won by 25-22, 24-26, 26-24 and 25-21 scores to even their record to 5-5.
Gabby Diener was 25 of 30 attacking with 11 kills and added 11 digs and 13 assists on 39 of 42 sets. Ava Koselke had eight kills on 19 of 21 attacks, with two service aces on 9 of 11 attempts, eight blocks (including four solo) and seven digs.
Brooklyn Richie was 29 of 33 attacking with six kills and added 15 digs and Lily Jones was 11 of 13 serving with four aces and added a game-high 32 digs.
Lyric Carpenter was 18 of 19 serving with a pair of aces and finished 61 of 64 setting with 18 assists and Ava Dase added four kills and four blocks, including three solos. Carly Bunce had eight digs.
Boys Soccer
KVHS hangs on at Merrillville, wins 2-1
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley got goals from Michael Hanson and Levi Herz then turned to the defense to record a 2-1 victory over host Merrillville on Saturday.
The Kougars, who won their second straight game, took advantage of a penalty kick after a shot by Liam Ooms struck a Pirate defender’s hand in the penalty box. Hanson would convert the free kick, placing the ball in the lower right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, a give-and-go combination play from Ooms to junior Herz led to a 2-0 advantage for the Kougars. Herz took a feed from Ooms inside the penalty box and shot it past the goalkeeper for the insurance goal.
Merrillville got its only goal at the 7:48 mark of the second half, when KV goalkeeper Tyler Luttell campout to make an attempt on the ball away from the net and collided with a Merrillville player.
The Pirate attacker was injured on the play and the game was stopped 15 minutes until an ambulance could arrive on the scene. Prior to the game resuming, the referee issued Luttell a red card, which meant the Kougars would have to play the final minutes with 10 players.
Junior Brady Sampson stepped in to play goalkeeper and Merrillville converted the penalty kick for its only score.
Cross Country
Bombers compete
at KV’s Adams invite
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s cross country teams competed in their second invitational of the season on Saturday, participating in the Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley.
The RCHS boys’ team had three runners in the top 10 to win the invite title over nine other teams. The Bombers had 62 points to 76 for runner-up KV. Hanover Central was third, followed by Kouts, Andrean, Merrillville, Twin Lakes, North Newton, South Newton and North Judson.
Tom Van Hoose led Rensselaer with a third-place finish in 17 minutes, 29 seconds. Brother Oden was eighth in 18:29 and Trey Maciejewski was ninth overall in 18:39.
Jack Boer (19th in 18:59) and Cade Rivera (23rd in 18:21) also scored for the Bombers. Other participation for RCHS included Jacob Partin, Reece Boring, Nate Marchand, Isaac Messman and Devin Bate.
The Lady Bombers placed fifth overall, with freshman Hope Hurley covering the course in 22:11 for fifth place.
RCHS had 100 points to finish behind champion Kouts (66), Hanover Central (70), host KVHS (78) and Merrillville (96).
Twin Lakes was sixth, followed by North Judson.
Audrey Korniak placed 17th overall for the Bombers, finishing in 24:11. Amy Hendrix was 31st in 26:36, Liberty Bate placed 34th in 26:43 and Tessa Ventrello was 46th in 27:18.
Braelynn Jones (37th), Lilly Cook (43rd) and Annalise Yeager (46th) also competed.
KV senior Emma Bell was the invite champion in 20:43.62 to claim her third invite title on the home course. Sophomore Faith Terborg was third in 21:26.19 and freshman Journee Carpenter was 14th overall in 23:34.38.
Junior Addie Johnson (22nd in 24:46.13) and freshman Isabelle Jones (57th in 30:54.41) also scored for KVHS.
Junior Natalee Walker was the sixth runner to finish for the Kougars.
Boys Tennis
Kougars slug it out against Knox, win 4-1
KNOX — After a competitive evening of tennis, Kankakee Valley overcame five sets of tie-breakers to edge host Knox by a 4-1 final last Tuesday.
Both of KV’s doubles teams had to work overtime to pick up victories, with Zach Frieden and Luke Bayci winning 6-2, 4-6 and 10-8 against Knox’s tandem of Coy Taulbee and Nolan Short.
In the second doubles match, Ethan Eenigenburg and Brodie Ellenwood edged Drew Simpson and Ryker Peterson by 6-4, 3-6 and 12-10 scores.
The Kougars also won two of the three singles matches, with No. 1 player Jeremiah Jones beating AJ Turner, 6-3 and 6-3, and No. 2 player Jimmy DeJesus winning 6-1, 7-6 against Isaiah Hernandez.
Knox’s Rocco Venice overcame a 7-5 loss in the second set to hold of KV’s Colin Rather at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 5-7 and 10-7.
KVHS blanks host Merrillville, 5-0
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley breezed through Merrillville’s lineup last Friday, winning every match in straight sets to pick up a 5-0 road victory.
In singles, Jeremiah Jones (6-2, 6-4), Jimmy DeJesus (7-5, 6-3) and Colin Ruther (6-0, 6-06) cruised the victory, setting up doubles wins by Zach Frieden and Luke Bayci (6-3, 6-2) at No. 1 and Cade Wangen and Brodie Ellenwood (6-2, 6-1) at No. 2.
KVHS falls to Glenn in competitive match
WHEATFIELD — John Glenn won 2 of 3 singles matches and captured a win at No. 2 doubles to deny Kankakee Valley a victory in boys’ tennis action on Saturday.
Jeremiah Jones picked up a win at No. 1 singles for KVHS, cruising to a 6-0, 6-3 victory. But Jimmy DeJesus at No. 2 singles and Colin Ruther at No. 3 lost their matches in straight sets.
KV’s No. 1 pair of Zach Frieden and Luke Bayci cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory, while the No. 2 duo of Ethan Eeningenburg and Brodie Ellenwood lost a competitive match by 6-2 and 7-6 scores.