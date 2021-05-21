CROWN POINT — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ tennis team played for a sectional title Thursday, May 20 at Crown Point.
The Lady Kougars advanced to play the host Bulldogs in the final with a 4-1 victory over Lowell in a semifinal match. Crown Point, however, proved too tough for KVHS, winning 5-0 to end the Kougars’ season at 9-4 in dual meets.
Against Lowell, KV got wins in singles matches from Julia Dykstra at No. 1 and Elisa Carli at No. 2. Dykstra beat Abby Ingram, 6-3 and 6-1 and Carli knocked off Abby Myers, 6-1 and 6-3.
Adrie Frieden lost her No. 3 singles match to Madeline Payne by 6-0 and 6-1 scores.
KV’s No. 1 doubles duo of Taylor Schultz and Toni Daniels cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win and the No. 2 team of Lilly Toppen and Colleen Grafton won 6-1 and 6-2.
Thirty minutes after disposing of Lowell, the Kougars had to take the court to face Crown Point, which has won 23 of the last 24 sectional titles. Carli battled hard at No. 2 singles, losing by 6-2, 6-3 scores in a match that last nearly two hours.
Schultz and Daniels, meanwhile, pushed Crown Point’s top doubles team in two sets, losing 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker) and 6-4 in a match that covered 2 hours, 20 minutes. The KV pair finished the season at 20-4, which represents the best doubles record for a full season in the 33-year history of the program, said KV coach Steve Ganzeveld.
KVHS opened sectional play with a 3-2 victory over Illiana Christian on Wednesday, May 19 at Crown Point.
Dykstra and Carli moved into the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, with Frieden, who normally plays at No. 2 doubles, filling in at No. 3 singles. Grafton, a freshman who plays No. 1 at the junior varsity level, took Frieden’s spot at No. 2 doubles.
Carli’s three-set win at No. 2 singles allowed the Kougars to secure the victory over Illiana. Carli, a senior, won by 3-6, 6-1 and 7-5 scores against Josie Plank.
The doubles teams of Schultz and Daniels and Toppen and Grafton also won. Both teams won in straight sets, with Schultz and Daniels winning 6-2 and 6-2 and Toppen/Grafton recording a 6-2, 6-4 victory.