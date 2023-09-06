WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley cruised to its own title on Saturday, Sept. 2, beating four teams over nine games to claim a trophy.
The Kougars (11-5) beat Griffith (25-6 and 25-4) in dominating fashion in game one, before dispatching East Chicago Central (1-5) in two games by 25-20 and 25-16 scores in the second round.
Against Griffith, which falls to 1-8, Gabby Diener had four kills on and added seven assists on 11 of 12 sets. Ava Dase had five kills, Lyric Carpenter had five aces on 14 of 15 serving and Ava Koselke had three aces. Carpenter was also 17 of 17 setting with seven assists and Brooklyn Richie had seven digs, three aces and three blocks.
In their win over East Chicago Central, the Kougars got six kills from Diener and seven digs and two kills from Richie. Samantha Garcia had four digs, Carly Bunce had two aces and Aubrey Stowers had two kills. Carpenter had five service aces.
Hebron (7-5) pushed KV to three games before the Kougars prevailed by 24-26, 25-13 and 15-4 scores in the semfinals.
In the victory, Richie had 13 digs and was 10 of 10 serving with an ace. Lily Jones had 25 digs and Carpenter had six aces on 24 of 24 serving to go with 15 assists on 43 of 44 sets. Diener had eight kills on 18 of 19 attacks and added nine digs and five assists on 34 of 34 sets.
Koselke had five kills on 17 of 19 attacks and Dase had five kills and three solo blocks.
The championship game was all KV as the Kougars got up early in both games to beat Merrillville (11-6), 25-19 and 25-11, for the title.
Diener, who was named to the all-tournament team alongside teammate Dase, had four blocks and finished 12 of 13 setting with eight assists. Dase had two blocks, Jones had 14 digs and Carpenter had nine assists on 30 of 30 sets.
Richie had four kills, Koselke had five kills and finished 9 of 9 serving with two aces and Bunce added four digs. Richie was also 12 of 12 serving.