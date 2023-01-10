Marino on podium

Xavier De La Paz Marino was fifth at the Hobart diving invite last week.

HOBART — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ swim team sent three divers to compete in the Hobart Diving Invitational last week, with two Kougars placing among the top 10.

Xavier De La Paz Marino placed fifth overall and Nikolai De La Paz Marino was ninth.

