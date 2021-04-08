WHEATFIELD — In a sure sign that spring is here, the Kankakee Valley winter sports teams and individuals were recently honored at the high school.
As with everything else, the COVID-19 protocols necessitated a change in the usual format of all teams, coaches and parents gathering in the KVHS auditorium. Instead, groups consisting of individual teams and parents met in locations at the school, spread out over a two-week period.
For boys’ basketball, awards were presented at the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen levels of play. The Most Outstanding Varsity Player Award went to senior Eli Carden. Carden also was named winner of the Best Free Throw Percentage with 80%.
Other varsity awards included Nick Mikash as Best Rebounder with 168 rebounds (or 8.0 per game); Matt Caldwell as Best Defender; Camden Webster as Varsity Rookie of the Year; Will Sampson as Most Improved; and Hayden Dase won the Varsity Kougar Pride Award.
At the JV level, Jude Gott was Best Rebounder, Jeremiah Jones was Most Improved, Dylan Holmes was named Best Defender and Drew Andree won the Mr. Hustle Award.
Logan Raymond was honored with the “Give the Varsity Fits” award for his practice prowess against the older players.
For the freshmen, Bryant DeBoard was named Impact Player of the Year, Gabe Kistler was Most Improved, Josiah Johnson was the Best Rebounder, Ethan Ehrhardt was Best Defender and Eli Deardorff won the Mr. Hustle award.
For the boys’ swim team, the Most Valuable Swimmer award went to Bryce Brodner. Bubbling just under were Nick Misner, Luke Bristol, and Chase Brown, who shared the Top 4 High Points Award. Max Schultz was named Rookie of the Year.
For the girls’ swim team, the High Points Award was shared by Kirsten West and Gabbie Oliver, while Rookie of the Year went to Allison Rushmore. The Mental Attitude award went to Belle Eeningenburg and Most Improved was shared by Taylor Anderson and Lucia Muratori.
The cheerleaders were honored after what their coach termed a season of uncertainty during which they could cheer, then couldn’t cheer and then could cheer as a partial squad.
Honored were Chloe Brown as Most Valuable, Grant Musch as Most Valuable Lifter, and Elia Stowers received the Spirit Award. Also honored were Kylee Porter for Best Stunts, Emily Nannenga as Best Tumbler, and Emma Lee for Best Jumps. Avery Misch was Most Dedicated and senior Gracie Witvoet won the coveted Kayla Sutton Award.
The sectional-winning girls’ basketball team also gave awards at the varsity, JV and C-team levels.
At the varsity level, Taylor Schoonveld was named the Most Valuable Player and also received the Rebounds Leader Award and the Heart and Hustle Award, which she shared with Abby Grandchamp.
Senior Courtney Fox received the Leadership Award and the Mental Attitude Award went to Colby Sizemore. Lilly Toppen was feted with both the Free Throw Percentage Award and the Points Leader Award. Also honored were Laynie Capellari as Most Improved and Kate Thomas for Most Steals.
For the junior varsity, Elyse Starr received both the Leadership and Heart and Hustle awards. Faith Mauger was named Most Improved, Ava McKim won Mental Attitude and Maddy Murray was the JV Most Valuable Player.
For the C team, Avarie Rondeau received both the Leadership and Mental Attitude awards, while Sarah Biedron was MVP, Audrey Campbell won the Mental attitude award and Arriana Phegley was Most Improved.
For the wrestling team, which sent two grapplers — Aiden Sneed and Cole Solomey — to the state tournament, Sneed was named Most Valuable and Solomey was honored for Best Record.
Other awards included Tyler Tillema for Perfect Attendance; Devin Huff for Best Mental Attitude; Caleb Swallow won the BAGUBA Award; Cameron Anderson was named Most Improved; and Lougen Fuggett won the Band-Aid award and was also named Rookie of the Year.
Sneed was also honored for Most Pins.