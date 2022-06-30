WHEATFIELD — As part of its annual spring sports award ceremony, the Kankakee Valley Athletic Department also celebrated the accomplishments of the junior varsity and freshmen teams recently.
Winning awards for JV baseball were Spencer Childers as Offensive MVP and Brannon Murr as Defensive MVP. Graylee Weaver and Zach Eggers were their counterparts on the freshman team. The JV Most Valuable Pitcher was Dylan Wireman and on the freshman level it was Elliott Patton.
For the JV softball squad, Liyah Penunuri was awarded the Golden Glove, Alivia Robbins was Most Improved, Kayanna Cox won Kougar Pride, Kyli Page received the Batter Swagger Award and Jocelyn Peal was name Pitching Ace.
At the junior varsity level of girls’ tennis, Kayla Bonicontro was the JV Most Valuable Player, Brooklyn Richie was Most Improved, Ellie Molenaar was honored for her Mental Attitude and Raquel won the Hustle Award.