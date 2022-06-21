WHEATFIELD – Kankakee Valley coaches gathered on Wednesday, June 1 to celebrate the spring sports successes of their teams and athletes.
Athletic director John Gray opened the event by recognizing high jumpers, junior Emily Nannenga and senior Taylor Schoonveld, both of whom qualified for the state track meet. Nannenga was the state’s high jump champion and Schoonveld finished third.
Also recognized was the softball team’s regional win propelling it to semistate.
Gray also spoke of the many cancellations and re-schedules due to the weather.
“It was a heck of a spring,” said Gray.
Special awards were given to the members of the Unified Track Team by coach Rita Elliott. The team consists of half special needs members and half-mainstream members that compete in standard track events together.
This year, the team did exceptionally well and qualified for regionals for the first time ever. Participating in this team were athletes Mirko Dezelich, Zoe Ferguson, Emma Galvan, Larry Hagen, Aiden Howe, Brandylee Kris-Howe, Benjamin Rector, Zachary Ritchie, James Schmidt, Christian Schwanke, Calvyn Tillema and Mateo Van Baren, as well as partners Gabe Bristol, Chase Brown, Kayla Davis, Keely DeKock, Annie DeSimini, Jessica Donovan, Kate Ferguson, Avery Misch, Madi Myers, Hanna Nazimek, Kylee Porter, Briana Santaguida, Jayla Smith, Elia Stowers, Holliye Strehler, Lilly Toppen and Ca, Webster.
Baseball trophies were awarded by first-year coach Jordon Van Wienen to varsity players of merit. Caden Vanderhere was named Varsity Offensive MVP and Colton Pribyl was the Defensive MVP. Andrew Parker won the Pitching Ace Award and Luke Andree and Luke Richie shared as winners of the Kougar Pride Award.
Coach Jeff McMillan awarded boys’ golf trophies to the following: Drew Andree was named Most Valuable Golfer and Johnny Voris was the Most Improved. Jakob Vanblaircom was Rookie of the Year, Caleb Swallow was awarded the Mr. Clutch award and Aaron Rhodes won the Kougar Pride Award.
Varsity softball awards were then presented after coach Amanda Suarez detailed the team’s season in which they played top-rated teams in all four classes and repeated as both sectional and regional winners. Jenna Fitzpatrick was awarded the Varsity Mental Attitude trophy, Lana Schantz was Defensive Player of the Year and Carmen Rosado was Offensive Player of the Year. Elyse Starr was named recipient of the Kougar Pride Award.
For girls’ varsity tennis, awarded by coach Darian DeVries, Julia Dykstra won the Singles MVP Award, Colleen Grafyon received the Varsity Impact Award, and Adri Frieden won the Varsity MVP Doubles Award. Racquel Espinosa received the Hustle Award, Brooklyn Richie was Most Improved and Ellie Moolenaar won for Mental Attitude.
Long-time coach Tim Adams presented awards to members of the two-time sectional champion boys’ track team. Adrian Uchman was the Most Valuable Sprinter, Justin Hoffman was the Most Valuable Distance Runner, Xavier De La Paz Marino was the Most Valuable Jumper, and Zack Frieden was the Most Valuable Thrower.
Brady Sampson was the Rookie of the Year, Adam Collard had the Most Points in Long Sprints and Jacob Sandlin had the Most Points as a Hurdler.
For girls’ track, presented by long-time coach Lane Lewallen, Brooke Swart was the Most Valuable Sprinter, Taylor Schoonveld was Most Valuable Hurdler, Tiffany NcBain was named Most Valuable Thrower and Emily Nannenga was the Most Valuable Jumper. Emille Wilson was named the Most Valuable Mid-Distance Runner. Laynie Capellari and Ava Dase shared Most Improved, and Kate Thomas won the Rookie of the Year Award. Allie Rushmore and Carissa Seneczko shared the Kougar Pride Award for their dedication.
The Lady Kougars were also sectional champions, with Schoonveld and Nannenga capping the season with state meet appearances. Nannenga set a new school record in the high jump and also broke a regional meet record.
The junior varsity awards will appear in next week’s paper.