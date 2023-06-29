WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School boys’ soccer team is looking for alumni to play in its upcoming annual Alumni Soccer games.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 10:36 am
WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School boys’ soccer team is looking for alumni to play in its upcoming annual Alumni Soccer games.
The games will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the KVHS turf football/soccer field.
In the first game, at 5:30 p.m., the alumni who graduated in odd years, will face-off against those who graduated in even years. In the second game, which will start closely following the first, alumni will take on the current players in what is usually a hard-fought match for bragging rights.
All alumni should bring a white shirt and a red shirt as well as cleats, shin guards and water.
The event is a fundraising event for the current team so there is a cost of $6 for entry for alumni to play or for fans to watch.
Current team players are admitted free, as are spectators five years of age or younger.
The team will be selling old uniforms and equipment and will also welcome any donations from anyone who would like to contribute to the KV boys soccer team.
Interested alumni are requested to sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1. This link can also be found on the KVHS atletics website.
For further information, coach Jovan Jeftich can be reached by e-mail at jjeftich@kv.k12.in.us.
