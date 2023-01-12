KVHS boys soccer good sports

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team was honored by the the United Soccer Coaches’ national office this winter.

The USC, which is the largest soccer coaches organization in the world, announced its fall 2022 boys’ and girls’ high school soccer Team Ethics and Sportsmanship awards and presented the Kougars with a bronze version of its Ethics and Sportsmanship award.

