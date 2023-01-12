WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team was honored by the the United Soccer Coaches’ national office this winter.
The USC, which is the largest soccer coaches organization in the world, announced its fall 2022 boys’ and girls’ high school soccer Team Ethics and Sportsmanship awards and presented the Kougars with a bronze version of its Ethics and Sportsmanship award.
The award recognizes teams that exhibit fair play, positive sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game as reflected by the number of yellow or red cards shown throughout the season. Over 130 girls’ and boys’ teams received either platinum, gold, silver or bronze awards.
The KV varsity boys’ team accumulated only six yellow cards all season.
The determination of the award is based on the number of cards accumulated divided by the number of games played. The USC provided an explanation of the levels in announcing its awards:
• Platinum: No cards accumulated during the season
• Gold: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 1-10%
• Silver: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 11-30%
• Bronze: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 31-50%
The Kougars were also recognized by the IHSAA with an Exemplary Behavior report during the season.