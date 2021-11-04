WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ basketball season is just around the corner and official practice begins on Monday, Nov. 8.
Try-outs will be held on Monday, Nov. 8; Tuesday, Nov. 9; and Wednesday, Nov. 10, with cuts being made (if there are any) at the conclusion of practice on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Picture day for all teams will be Friday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. in the main gym. Be there at around 3:45 p.m. to change into your uniform and be ready for pictures. Parents should be getting an email Wednesday night or Thursday from Image Perfect that will go over possible picture orders and such.
The schedule for week one is as follows:
Varsity/JV (All sophomores through seniors)
Monday, 11/8 5-8 p.m. (MAIN)
Tuesday, 11/9 5-8 p.m. (MAIN)
- Wednesday, 11/10 2:45-4:15 p.m. (MAIN) Cuts at the end of practice
Thursday, 11/11 5-8 p.m. (AUX)
Friday, 11/12 Pictures 4 p.m. Practice 5-8 p.m. (MAIN)
Saturday, 11/13 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (AUX)
All freshmen
Monday, 11/8 5-7 p.m. (AUX)
Tuesday, 11/9 5-7 p.m. (AUX)
- Wednesday, 11/10 4:15-5:30 p.m. (MAIN) Cuts at the end of practice
Thursday, 11/11 2:45-4:30 p.m. (MAIN)
Friday, 11/12 Pictures 4 p.m. Practice 6-8 p.m. (AUX)
- Saturday, 11/13 OFF A few might be asked to practice with V/JV this day if available
Make sure all of your final forms are complete online and physical is complete and turned into the athletic office before the first day of practice.