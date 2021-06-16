WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley boys’ basketball program held its summer camp from June 7-10, with over 100 future Kougars participating.
Kid in first grade through eighth took part in the four-day camp at the middle school gym. Coaches, including varsity head coach Bill Shepherd, and high school student-athlete helpers taught camps age-appropriate fundamentals while mixing in fun competitions.
“Our high school student-athletes did an incredible job working with the campers and interacting with them throughout the week,” Shepherd said.
“We appreciate their efforts because that type of interaction makes camp week so much more memorable for our campers. Many thanks to everyone involved and go Kougars!”