WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley overcame an early deficit to bounce back against the Bearcats on Friday, Aug. 25 at Fred Jones Field to end the game up 33-14.
It was a tale of two halves for the Kats who showed offensive fire in the second half after stalling early. In a game that had a whole lot of penalties called on both sides of the ball, the Kougars seemed to follow every two plays for positive yards with a penalty of two that moved them back and stalled their drives.
The Kougars got the ball first and proceeded to move downfield before two penalties and a sack stopped them cold. At the 5:16 mark, junior Jayden Ortiz ran it in from six yards out to put Wheeler on the board. With a good kick for the PAT by Tynne Vettickel, the Bearcats were up 7-0.
The Kougars responded, throwing a couple of misdirections in the mix and again marched downfield, culminating in a 23-yard touchdown run by Diego Arroyo, The PAT attempt by Alexander Sayers fell short, making it 7-6.
On Wheeler’s next possession, the Kougars held tight and quickly got the ball back only to lose it on a fumble.
At the 10:59 mark in the second quarter, Jackson Smith broke through heavy traffic and scored for Wheeler. Another successful PAT and KV found itself down 14-6.
On the ensuing kick-off, KV’s Lane Zander returned the ball to Wheeler’s 30 only to have it called back. A series of penalties, including holding, illegal procedure and pass interference stymied both teams.
But the Kougars would punch the ball in once more before halftime. A.J. Uchman made a nice grab of a high pass from Arroyo and took it to Wheeler’s 11. On the Kats’ next play, delay of game moved them back before they again surged forward to a first and 10 situation.
After three stops by Wheeler, KV went for it and Gabe Kistler scored on a 1-yard pass from Arroyo. A two-point conversion try was stopped and it was 14-12 at intermission.
After the break, KV picked up momentum just as Wheeler’s broke down, scoring twice to take the lead. At the 5:49 mark, Arroyo hit a streaking Zander with a 17-yard pass to score and then followed that up with a pass to Eli Deardorff for the two-point conversion to go up 18-14.
Just over four minutes later, Arroyo ran it in from the 21 to bolster the Kats’ lead. Another two-point try failed, making it 26-14.
Halfway through the fourth, Marco Castro notched a nine-yard-run for a TD and Sayers split the uprights this time to arrive at the final score of 33-14. Wheeler had one last hurrah attempt with a 35-yard field goal attempt, but it was no good.
Overall, Arroyo had a standout night. He completed 14 of 22 passes and scored two touchdowns while only throwing one interception. Castro led rushing for the Kougars with 112 yards gained and Zander had 29. Gabe Kistler snagged four passes for 47 yards, Zander had three for 33 and both Uchman and Deardorff grabbed two for 31 yards.
The Kougars (1-1) will be back in action Friday when they travel to Andrean, which is off to an 0-2 start.
at Wheatfield
Wheeler 07 07 00 00 —14
Kankakee Valley 06 06 14 07—33
Bearcats: 52 plays for 190 total yards; 54 Passing; 136 Rushing; 87 yards in penalties.
Kougars: 66 plays for 386 total yards; 169 Passing; 217 Rushing; 75 yards in penalties.