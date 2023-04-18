WHEATFIELD – The Kougar Baseball team had the Pirates walking the plank on Friday, April 14 with a 12-2 drubbing that left Merrillville shell-shocked.
The win moved the Kats to 7-1 on the season with their only loss coming to Highland.
WHEATFIELD – The Kougar Baseball team had the Pirates walking the plank on Friday, April 14 with a 12-2 drubbing that left Merrillville shell-shocked.
The win moved the Kats to 7-1 on the season with their only loss coming to Highland.
Against the Pirates, Spencer Childers pitched a complete game, shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. He gave up two runs and two hits while walking six and striking out eight.
KV, as they have in every game except the lone loss, had the bats swinging, notching 11 hits. Colton Pribyl was 3 for 3 with an RBI while Luke Richie and Dylan Holmes went 2 for 3. Other Kougars adding hits were Tyler Smolek, Caden Vanderhere, Andrew Parker, and Childers.
The Kougars followed that game up with two more wins in the third annual Dick Reese Classic held at John Glenn.
The Kougars won game one of the tourney, blasting North Judson, 14-3, in five innings. Pribyl started on the mound going the distance without giving up any earned runs. He struck out nine and only walked one.
The bats were hot once again and a big three-run home run from Vanderhere put the first runs on the board for the Kougars. Pribyl was 3 for 3 at the plate, Holmes went 2 for 3 with a double and Parker was 2 for 3 with a triple. Alex Barr was 1 for 1 with a double.
The Kougars came out with the bats on fire once again in the final against their hosts and won the Dick Reese Classic with a 12-1 decision.
Parker started on the mound, going three innings without giving up any earned runs while striking out one and issuing no walks. Dylan Holmes came in for middle relief going one inning without giving up any runs and just one hit. Barr came in to close it out, needing just one inning. He gave up one hit but no runs, while striking out two and walking one.
At the plate the Kougars hit two home runs, including a grand slam from Barr and a two-run shot from Pribyl. Barr was 1 for 3 at the plate and Pribyl was 2 for 3. Vanderhere was 2 for 2 with a double and some key RBIs. Evan Misch went 2 for 3 and Parker went 1 for 2 with a double.
The Kougars move to 9-1 on the season.
