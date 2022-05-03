LOWELL — Kankakee Valley picked up its first Northwest Crossroads Conference win of the season on Monday, May 2, edging rival Lowell by a 3-1 final.
Andrew Parker had a complete-game victory for the Kougars, allowing one run on three hits over seven strong innings. He had three strikeouts and walked a batter.
Lowell (2-9, 0-7 in the NCC) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Kougars (6-10, 1-6) responded with three runs in their half of the inning. Caden Vanderhere’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 1-1 and Evan Misch’s run-scoring double gave KV the lead for good.
Arturo’s RBI double to score Misch gave the Kougars an insurance run.
The Kougars had six hits, with Colton Pribyl, Alex Barr, Dylan Holmes and Miles Turpin adding singles.
KV uses big innings to hold off Tigers
LaCROSSE — Kankakee Valley senior Caden Vanderhere had a pair of home runs and the Kougars scored eight runs in the game’s final three innings to hang on for a 10-7 victory over host LaCrosse on April 30.
Vanderhere and teammate Cayden Dykhuizen had solo home runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. Vanderhere had a two-run shot during a four-run fourth inning to give his team a 6-2 lead.
LaCrosse (3-6) pulled within 6-5 of the lead in the sixth inning before KV answered with a four-run seventh for a 10-5 lead.
The Kougars (5-10) outhit the Tigers, 12-7, with Evan Misch, Dylan Holmes, Colton Pribyl, Donny Stam and Luke Richie collecting hits. Dykhuizen, Pribyl, Vanderhere and Holmes had doubles and Vanderhere drove in four runs. Stam, Richie, Holmes, Pribyl and Misch had RBIs.
Max Shultz got the start, going four innings and allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Holmes gave up just two hits in two innings of relief and Andrew Parker closed the game out by striking out a pair on one inning of work.
Kougars bring lumber to rout Spartans
MOROCCO — Kankakee Valley scored five first-inning runs and were never threatened in a 12-1 five-inning victory at North Newton on April 29.
Colton Pribyl led off the first with a double and came home on a Caden Vanderhere single. Arturo DeJesus also drove in a run and Luke Andree’s double plated another run. Luke Richie’s two-run single capped the scoring for KVHS, which added seven runs in the top of the fifth to close the game under the 10-run rule.
Richie finished 2 for 2 at the plate and Pribyl added a pair of hits. Cayden Dykhuizen also had a hit and Andree had two doubles.
Vanderhere got the start, allowing a run on one hit over three innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Andrew Parker cleaned up the rest, allowing non runs over two solid innings of relief. He gave up a hit with four strikeouts.
Michael Levy and Bryce Rainford had hits for the Spartans, who lost for just the second time in 13 games. Rainford’s hit was a double.
Munster completes sweep of KV
MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley managed just two hits in a 9-1 loss at Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster Tuesday, April 26.
The Kougars (3-10, 0-6 in the NCC) held a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Caden Vanderhere, but Munster (8-1, 5-1) answered with three runs in its half of the first to seize control. The Mustangs would score four insurance runs in the fourth inning.
Alex Barr got the start on the bump for KVHS, allowing seven runs over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.
Andrew Parker relieved, allowing a run over 2 2/3 innings.
KV’s only other hit came off the bat of senior Luke Andree.
• KV also suffered a home loss to the Mustangs on Monday, April 25, falling behind 6-0 before scoring single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Joey Campagna had a home run for Munster and Brett Adams added a double. For the Kougars, Cayden Dykhuisen had a pair of hits and Dylan Holmes and Colton Pribyl had RBI singles.
Winning pitcher Brady Ginaven allowed just one hit over four innings with five strikeouts. Vanderhere allowed four earned runs over five innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.
• The Kougars went out of the conference on Friday, April 22, falling by a 7-4 final at McCutcheon.
KV had more hits than the Mavericks, 12-8, but the hosts used a four-run third inning to take the lead for good. KV closed within a run at 5-4, but the Mavericks (5-8) scored two insurance runs in the sixth inning to secure the victory.
Barr was the starter for KVHS, allowing four runs over four innings of work. He struck out three and walked two. Max Shultz provided 1 1/3 innings of relief, allowing a run.
Offensively, Colton Pribyl was 2 for 3 and Vanderhere added three hits. Holmes also had a pair hits, with Arturo DeJesus, Andree, Evan Misch and Dykhuizen adding hits. Pribyl and Vanderhere had doubles.
The Kougars left 10 runners on base over seven innings.
Prep Girls Tennis
Grafton propels Kougars past Andrean
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley’s No. 1 singles player Colleen Grafton gave a gutsy effort to help her team throw shade at host Andrean in prep girls’ tennis action Monday, April 26.
Grafton methodically took apart Andrean’s top player to record a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 victory and give her team a 3-2 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory.
Grafton’s match was the final one of the night with teammates watching from the sidelines.
Julia Dykstra won at No. 2 singles by 6-0, 6-1 scores and No. 3 player Annalise Wakefield fell 6-3, 6-3 to give both teams a victory.
Andrean’s No. 1 doubles team withstood a late charge from KV’s Adrie Frieden and Raquel Espinos in the third set to record a 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3 to give the Niners the edge, but the Kougars’ No. 2 duo of Maddie Stevens and Chloe Boer won their match by a 6-7 (1-7 tiebreak), 6-1 and 6-2 final even after Stevens suffered a knee injury. She was assessed and cleared by the trainer and would give her team a boost in the final two sets of the match to tie Andrean at 2-2.
That would set the stage for Grafton, who would give her team another NCC victory.
In the junior varsity matches, Brooklyn Richie won at No. 2 singles, with the doubles teams of Hailey Adcock and Kayla Bonicantro and Ava Trainer and Summer Weaver also winning.