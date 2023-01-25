WHEATFIELD — As the new year came in and the old one lapsed, the Kankakee Valley baseball team was thinking about the future while also helps in the present.
Coach Jordon VanWienen’s team held its annual Baseball Youth Camp and also helped out a local food pantry at the same time.
Despite it being winter and most people deep into basketball, over 60 youngsters came out for the three-day camp held at the high school.
Those attending were taught all aspects of the game, including pitching, defense, and hitting, which were covered on the first two days of camp, and day three featured competitions among each grade level for grades 1-8.
All stations during camp were led by the high school players and coaching staff overseen by Van Wienen.
All the campers were encouraged to bring in canned good items and the seniors made mandatory for all of the high school players to bring in a minimum of four items per player.
“As a team we decided to collect canned goods during our youth camp to give back to the community,” said VanWienen.
“We were able to fill a whole pick up truck full and deliver it to our local DeMotte food pantry where the boys got to hear about the service they do there and how many families they help each year.”
According to the coach, notable players who assisted at the camp included seniors Andrew Parker, Luke Richie and Caden Vanderhere; juniors Spencer Childers and Brannon Murr; sophomores Donny Stam, Jason Parker and Kayden Cooper; and freshmen Will Chestnut, Keaton Wagner and Noah Pritt.