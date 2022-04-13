WHEATFIELD — Highland pounced on host Kankakee Valley early then held on late to pick up a 5-2 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory on Tuesday, April 12.
The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 in the NCC) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of Kougar miscues in the field. They added two runs in the third inning for a 5-0 lead.
KVHS (1-4, 0-2) scored its runs in the sixth inning.
Alex Barr got the start on the mound for KV, allowing four runs on five hits over three innings. He had a strikeout and walked a batter.
Andrew Parker provided near-flawless relief, along a hit with two strikeouts and two walks.
Offensively, the Kougars got hits from Myles Turpin, Luke Andree, Barr and Donny Stam.
Arturo DeJesus and Dylan Holmes played solid defense for coach Jordan Vanwienen’s squad.
Prep Girls Tennis
Lady Kougars bounce Bombers, 5-0
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley improved to 2-0 with its 5-0 victory over county rival Rensselaer Central in girls’ tennis action Tuesday night.
Winning singles matches were Colleen Grafton at No. 1 (6-1, 8-0), Julia Dykstra at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Annalise Wakefield at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0).
The No. 1 doubles pair of Adrie Friedan and Raquel Espinosa claimed a 6-3, 6-1 victory and the No. 2 team of Maddy Stevens and Chloe Boer won by 6-4, 6-2 scores.
The JV squad won three of four matches to improve to 2-0. Winners included Brooklyn Richie at singles and Hailey Adcock and Kayla Bonicontro and Ava Trainer and Alyssa Hehr at doubles.