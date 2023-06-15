WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Kougars gathered on Wednesday, May 31 to celebrate the spring sports successes of their teams and athletes.
Special awards were given to the members of the Unified Track Team. The team consists of half special needs members and half-mainstream partners that compete in standard track events together. This year, the team again did exceptionally well.
Receiving awards for Unified Track were Zoe Ferguson and Zach Broyles as Most Improved Athletes; Lilly Toppen as Most Improved Partner; Calvyn Tillema for Most Points Athlete and Brayden Bunce for Most Points Partner; Jonathan Zoller as Athlete Rookie of the Year and Joey Plecas as Partner Athlete of the Year; and, Ben Rector and Avery Misch as Most Dedicated Athlete and Partner, respectively.
Baseball trophies were awarded to Varsity players of merit. Alex Barr was named Varsity Offensive MVP and Luke Richie was the Defensive MVP. Andrew Parker won the Pitching Ace Award again and Colton Pribyl was the winner of the Kougar Pride Award.
Boys’ golf trophies were awarded to the following: Gabe Kistler was named Most Valuable Golfer and Isaac Deardorff was the Most Improved. Austin Van Loon was Rookie of the Year, Logan Burke was awarded the Mr. Clutch award and Aaron Rhodes again won the Kougar Pride Award.
Varsity softball awards were presented to Emily Erb as Defensive Player of the Year; Jilian Swart as Offensive Player of the Year; Elyse Starr as Most Improved; and Jocelyn Peal received the Kougar Pride Award.
For girls’ varsity tennis, awarded by coach Darian DeVries, Colleen Grafton won the Singles MVP Award, Adrianna Frieden received the Varsity Impact Award, and Julia Dykstra won the Varsity MVP Doubles Award. Annalise Wakefield was named Most Improved.
Awards for boys’ track included Lane Zander as the Most Valuable Sprinter; Ethan Ehrhardt as the Most Valuable Distance Runner; Xavier De La Paz Marino repeated as the Most Valuable Jumper, and state qualifier Zack Frieden again was the Most Valuable Thrower. Nolen Kooistra was the Rookie of the Year and Jacob Sandlin had the Most Points overall.
For girls’ track, Brooke Swart was both the Most Valuable Sprinter and Hurdler, Ava Dase was named Most Valuable in Field Events and Emma Bell was the Most Valuable Distance Runner. Lysette Merket was Most Improved, and Haylee Hass won the Rookie of the Year Award. The All-Around Award was presented to Kate Thomas.
In the new sport of boys’ volleyball, Hayden Dase was the Most Valuable Player and Levi Herz was Most Improved. Connor Roach received the Mental Attitude Award.
The most coveted awards presented that night were the KV Kougars Honor Blankets, given for contributions at the varsity level in multiple sports. Seniors Kate Thomas and Lilly Toppen each received this honor.
NOTE: The junior varsity and C-team awards will appear in next week’s paper along with additional pictures from the awards ceremony.