WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the recipients of Northwest Crossroads All-Conference and Indiana All-State Honors, both athletic and academic.
Twenty-five winter sports athletes received notification that they had been selected for the post-season recognition.
The wrestling team earned the most honors overall with Cole Solomey and Caleb Swallow being named to the all-conference first team, Nolan Gronkiewicz and Darin Adams named to the second team and Patrick Hershman, Crispin Lamka, Noah Sessions, Edward Ritchie and Louden Fugett given honorable mention.
Additionally, Gronkiewicz was named to both the NCC academic all-conference team and the all-state academic team. Cole and Caleb Solomey, Hershman and Fugett were all named all-conference academic.
For the girls’ swim team, multiple honors were also bestowed. Gabbie Oliver, Kaitlyn Santaguida and Grace Winkler were all-academic. Brianna Castle, Ryleee Swafford, Oliver and Allie Rushmore were named to the NCC second team for their 200-yard medley relay performance and Oliver, Castle, Santaguida and Rushmore also received an honorable mention for their 400 freestyle relay performance.
Additionally, Oliver received a second honorable mention for her solo performance in the 100 freestyle event.
For boys’ swim team, Chase Brown was named to the NCC all-academic team.
In girls’ basketball, Kate Thomas and Lilly Toppen were named to the NCC first team and Taylor Schoonveld was named NCC second team. Marissa Howard and Schoonvel were named to both the NCC and state all-academic honors.
For boys’ basketball, the trio of Luke Andree, Nick Mikash and Camden Webster were all selected for NCC first team honors and Hayden Dase received second team honors. Andree, Mikash and Jarrett and Jeb Boissy each received all-academics accolades.