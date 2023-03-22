WHEATFIELD — In a sure sign that spring is near, the Kankakee Valley winter sports teams and individuals were honored on Wednesday, March 15, at the high school.
The athletes, coaches and parents met in the same place at the same time for the awards which took place in the auditorium.
Athletic director John Gray opened the ceremony with a welcome and a thanks to the multitude of sponsors that help fund KVHS athletics. Gray presented a plaque to cheerleading coach Samantha Puskac, who is stepping down from the role after 13 years of service.
He then gave special recognition to three wrestlers — Cole Solomey, Noah Sessions and Caleb Solomey — all of whom reached the semistate round again this winter. He hen called Cole Solomey to the stage for special recognition for winning the state title in his weight class, finishing with an overall high school record of 167-18.
Gray then turned the microphone over to boys’ basketball coach Bill Shepherd for varsity awards. Camden Webster was honored as the Most Valuable Player, while Colton Pribyl was named Varsity Defensive Player of the Year. Jeremiah Jones was the Rookie of the Year and Hayden Dase was Most Improved. Eli Deardorff was named Varsity Teammate of the Year.
For girls’ varsity basketball, presented by coach Brandon Bradley, Olivia Plummer won both the Varsity Mental Attitude Award and Most Improved. Ava Dase was the Top Newcomer and Lilly Toppen was the Top Practice Player.
Cheer coach Sam Puskac then took the dais to hand out awards. Captain Ella Stowers was named Most Spirited, and fellow Varsity Captain Allison Tinnel won the coveted Kayla Sutton Memorial Award. Claire Anderson was feted for Best Stunts, Jocelyn Ewasiuk for Best Jumps and James Davis for Best Tumbler. Hayley Scoleri was honored as Most Dedicated.
Swim coach Donna Martin presented awards to both the boys’ and girls’ swim teams.
For the girls, Allie Rushmore was named Most Valuable Swimmer; Rylee Swafford earned the Most Points Award; and Danica Samuelson was Rookie of the Year. Additionally, Miranda Ruvalcaba was honored for Mental Attitude, and Bri Castle was named Best All-Around Swimmer. Eva Sersic was named Most Valuable Diver. Castle and Swafford also received stars as Captains.
For the boys, Luke Bristol was again the Most Valuable Swimmer. He and Thomas Ketchem shared the High Points Award. Lincoln Bryant was named Rookie of the Year. Xavier again received the Mental Attitude Award and his brother, Nikolai De La Paz Marino, was named Most Valuable Diver.
Bristol and Garret Zimmerman received Captain’s Stars.
Wrestling coach Eric Kidwell announced the special awards for the team. Cole Solomey was named Most Valuable Wrestler, Best Record and Outstanding Upperclassman. Caleb Solomey received the award for Perfect Attendance, Louden Fugett again won the BAGUBA Award, and Noah Sessions was both Most Improved and the recipient of the Outstanding Underclassman Award. Jon Carter received the Best Mental Attitude Award.
The final award of the night was the awarding of a coveted KV Blanket for contributions to multiple sports. Luke Bristol was the recipient of this ultimate reward for service to KV athletics.
Freshman and junior varsity awards will appear in next week’s edition of the Kankakee Valley Post-News.