CEDAR LAKE — Culver Academy avenged last year’s Class 3A sectional title loss to Kankakee Valley by rallying for a 3-0 victory in the championship match at Hanover Central Saturday night.
The Kougars (17-11) led 25-22 and 26-24 after the first two sets before the Eagles (20-7) rallied for 25-18, 25-19 and 15-8 wins in the next three sets to surprise KV.
Culver Academy advances to Saturday’s regional, also at Hanover Central, where it will face Benton Central (25-4) in one of two semifinals. New Prairie (23-7) will play Griffith (8-9) in the other semifinal.
The Kougars got 23 kills on 42 of 45 attacks from junior Alexis Broyles in their loss to Culver Academy. Broyles was also 15 of 15 serving with an ace.
Senior setter Elisa Carli was 59 of 60 setting with 39 assists, 19 of 21 serving with six aces and added 10 digs. Sophomore Abby Grandchamp was 12 of 13 attacking with seven kills, senior Taylor Schulz was 19 of 20 attacking with eight kills, 15 of 15 serving with three aces and added a solo block and junior Elise Kasper was 15 of 16 attacking with four kills.
Ava McKim, a sophomore, had 13 digs and 40 serve receptions, freshman Morgan Smith was 19 of 21 serving with two aces and added eight serve receptions, sophomore Lilly Toppen had 15 digs and 10 receptions and junior Marissa Howard had 16 receptions and was 17 of 17 serving.
The Kougars reached their sixth straight sectional championship since 2015 with a 3-0 win over the host Wildcats in Saturday’s second semifinal.
KV, which won last year’s sectional title and also won a title in 2016, dominated Hanover by 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19 scores to reach the finals.
Broyles was 25 of 27 attacking with 14 kills, added a solo block and had 11 serve receptions. She was also 14 of 14 serving with two aces.
Kasper was 16 of 16 attacking with four kills, Schultz finished 22 of 22 attacking with 13 kills and added two block assists and Carli was 60 of 60 setting with 29 assists, 17 of 18 serving with four kills and added seven digs and a kill.
Toppen was 15 of 15 serving with two aces and had nine digs and 10 receptions and Howard and McKim had 13 digs each. Sophomore Faith Mauger had three block assists and a solo block.
Hanover Central finished its season at 16-8.