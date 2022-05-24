WEST LAFAYETTE — For the first time in school history the Kankakee Valley Unified track team will be competing in the IHSAA unified track regional.
With their second-place finish at the West Lafayette Sectional, the team advances to the regional, which will be held in Kokomo The team gave eventual sectional champion McCutcheon a run for its, falling by six points, 110-104.
The Kougars beat third-place Lafayette Jefferson by one point. Winning their heats in the 100-meter dash were Madi Myers and Jessica Donovan. In the 400 meters, Gabe Bristol and Larry Hagen won their sections. In the long jump, Aiden Howe was first and the Kougars took first and second in the shot-put, with Kayla Davis and Zach Ritchie going 1-2.
Kate Ferguson was second in her flight in the 400 meters.