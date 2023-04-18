WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ tennis team is off to a great start, going 4-1 in its first week of competition.

The Lady Kougars won the first four matches before narrowly losing to Lake Central at the end of the week. The easily defeated Wheeler, Hanover Central, Rensselaer and Hobart. Opening against Wheeler at home on Thursday, April 6, the team beat the Bearcats, 5-0.

