WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ tennis team is off to a great start, going 4-1 in its first week of competition.
The Lady Kougars won the first four matches before narrowly losing to Lake Central at the end of the week. The easily defeated Wheeler, Hanover Central, Rensselaer and Hobart. Opening against Wheeler at home on Thursday, April 6, the team beat the Bearcats, 5-0.
KV No. 1 singles Colleen Grafton double-bageled Lauren Hostetlen, 6-0,6-0. No. 2 singles player Annalise Wakefield outlasted Abbey Ordonez, 7-5, 6-1, and No. 3 Brooklyn Richie won over Maya Kaakaji, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, top-team Julia Dykstra and Adrianna Frieden beat Wheeler’s Aubrey Podbsak and Jasmina Giuvovic, 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 2 duo of Chloe Boer and Kayla Bonicontro took out Hailey Cope and Kayleann Anderson, 6-0, 6-3.
Hitting the road on Monday, April 10, the team did the same to Hanover Central. Wildcat Lucy Gutierrez was also a victim of Grafton, who blanked her at 6-0, 6-0 as well. Wakefield worked a little harder to overcome Aubree Ducret, 7-5, 6-4, and Richie beat Sarah Pena, 6-0, 6-2.
Dykstra and Frieden took care of Carly Campos and Sarah O’Farill, 6-1, 6-1, while Boer and Bonicontro beat Presleigh Sossong and Tess Lalonde, 6-0, 6-2.
Still on the road, the Kats went south and beat their county rivals, the Rensselaer Central Lady Bombers. Despite a lone loss, the team still took the win 4-1. Grafton beat Katrina Herrara, 6-0, 6-3, and Wakefield won over Gabby Cabrera 6-1, 6-1.
The Kougars’ only loss was to Lady Bomber Kaylei Lank, who outlasted a slug-fest against Richie to win 6-4, 5-7 and 7-6 (10-7 tiebreaker). In doubles, Dykstra and Frieden out-dueled Lola Chambers and Sarah Kaufman, 6-4, 7-5, and Boer and Bonicontro won over Riley Wright and Cora Peck, 6-0, 6-1.
Returning home, the Kats beat Hobart by the same 4-1 margin with Wakefield falling just short against Natalie Crowley, 3-6, 2-6. Grafton again easily won, this time going, 6-0, 6-0, over Maddy Baltrushaitis. Richie bounced back, beating Gracie Krejci, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Dykstra and Frieden triumphed over Addison Williams and Maddalyn Riggle, 6-0, 6-1, and Boer and Bonicontro beat Emily Cicillan and Allison Hooker, 6-1, 6-2.
The Kougars fell at the end of the week against the always tough Lake Central, but even that was a high point as it was a 3 - 2 loss which, in previous years was more likely to be a 5-0 put-down.
Grafton suffered a rare loss, falling to Tatiana Marjanovich, 6-6 (3-7), 6-3, 3-6. Wakefield and Richie also both lost with Wakefield falling 2-6, 2-6 and Richie 6-3, 3-6, 3-6. The doubles teams were hard-fought winners. Dykstra and Frieden outlasted Maya Gorney and Maya Trivunovic 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 and Boer and Bonicontro overcame a tough Kalia Jacobs and Isabella Connelly 6-4, 6-6(4-7), 6-1 to secure the Kougars’ second win.