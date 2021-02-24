VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ swim team capped its season with a ninth-place finish at the Valparaiso Sectional on Feb. 20.
Twelves teams jockeyed for spots, with Chesterton winning the team title.
Highlights for the Kougars included senior Bryce Brodner’s second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.23 second, with teammates Garrett Zimmerman in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 14.18 seconds), Max Shultz in the 100-yard backstroke (1:18.59), Luke Bristol in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.82), Tim Stidham in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.00), Chase Brown in the 500 free (6:08.00) and Brayden Kollada in the 50 free turning in personal best times.
Brodner was also 10th in the 50 freestyle in 23.48 seconds, Bristol was ninth in the 100 breaststroke and Nick Misner was 15th in the 500 free.
Two of the team’s three relay squads also turned in seasonal bests, with the 200 free foursome of Bristol, Kollada, Brown and Brodner placing fourth in 1:39.74, and the 400 free relay team of Brodner, Brown, Kollada and Bristoal also placing fourth in 3:44.46.
KV’s 200 medley relay team included Brock Martin, Misner, Zimmerman and Shultz. It placed 11th overall.