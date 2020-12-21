MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ swim team captured 10 of 12 events in handing host Merrillville a 98-75 loss on Thursday night.
Kirstin West was a double winner, placing first in the 200-yard individual medley and adding a first in the 100-yard butterfly. Gabbie Oliver also won a pair of events, with firsts in the 200 freestyle and 100 free.
Allie Rushmore was the 50 free champion, Brianna Castle claimed the 100 backstroke title and Belle Eeningenburg won the 100 breaststroke.
Jayla Barrera was the diving champion.
The Kougars also claimed two relay titles, with Castle, Eeningenburg, West and Oliver winning the 200 medley relay and Oliver, Grace Edwards, Barrera and Rushmore winning the 200 free relay.
The foursome of West, Castle, Jade Brown and Eeningenburg finished second in the 400 free relay and Rushmore was second in the 500 freestyle.
KVHS boys swim results
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ swim team claimed eight firsts and used its depth to beat host Merrillville, 107-56, on Thursday night.
Bryce Brodner was first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle and Luke Bristol won titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Nick Misner won the 500 free and all three relays won titles, including the 200 medley relay team of Bryce Martin, Bristol, Brodner and Brayden Kollada; the 200 free relay team of Martin, Bristol, Kollada and Brodner; and the 400 freestyle foursome of Misner, Chase Brown, Carson Hines and Martin.
Martin turned in runner-up finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Garrett Zimmerman was third in the 100 butterfly.