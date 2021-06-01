BREMEN — You would not think a Cougar would out-claw a lion, but the Lady Kougars left no doubt as to who was the better team in their latest game.
The Kankakee Valley Kougars softball team returned to glory by winning the Class 3A Sectional on Thursday, May 27 with a 10-0 thrashing of the host Bremen Lady Lions.
The Lady Kougars scored early and often with a 10-run barrage in the first inning which was all they need to take home the title in this mercy-rule shortened, five-inning game. Eight hits for the Kats were notched by Carly Basham with three, with one apiece for Mary Kate Shulz, Hayley Alexander, Carmen Rosado, Lexi Broyles and Elyse Starr.
Shultz, Alexander, Basham and Starr racked up two RBIs each and never looked back as Bremen appeared dazed by the onslaught. Shultz had a two-run home run, giving her four on the season. Alexander and Starr added a double apiece.
The Kougars continued with care after that opening, however, as they had witnessed the Lady Lions come back in the semi-finals from seven runs down in the final inning to win the game by one over Knox.
Kougar senior ace Shultz went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 with no walks and only giving up two hits in five innings. Shultz has been a force for the team both pitching and hitting after coming back from an injury-plagued sophomore season and a COVID-ended junior year.
To reach the finals, KV first faced-down a tough Glenn team with a 6-3 win in the tournament’s bye game. Bremen ended up there with an 11-1 win over Plymouth and the aforementioned 8-7 comeback over Knox, which had defeated Culver Academies 10-0 in the opener.
The Lady Kougars rolled to 15-10 for the season with the wins and will next face old foe Hanover Central in the one-game regional contest, which will be held on Tuesday, June 1 at the home of the Lady Wildcats.