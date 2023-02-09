WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior Gage Fabish recently became the first Kougar to sign a letter of intent to compete in ESports for a college.
Fabish, who is a charter member of the Kankakee Valley High School E-Sports team, signed to continue his passion at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne.
Present at the signing, in addition to his extended family, were KV ESports coaches Nathan Stall and Ed Kubisz, as well as future coach Jake Middleton.
“We started the program here at KV with Gage in the first group of students and he has grown with the program while also helping the team get better,” said Kubisz.
The ESport team concept is similar to athletics in that it has different aspects and games for e-sport contenders to compete against their counterparts. Fabish’s specialty is Rocket League.
“We look forward to having Gage in our system. We’ve heard how he helped build the program here at KV and look for him to help us build the program at Indiana Tech,” said Middleton.
The Kougar program has been recognized as one of the top 10 programs in the state by Stay Plugged IN, a company that specializes in bridging the gap between collegiate ESports recruiting for high school students.
ESports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games.
ESports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, between players, individually or in teams.