Fabish signs with Indiana Tech

By TOM SPARKS

KV senior Gage Fabish (front, center) signs his letter of intent to compete in ESports at Indiana Tech, with his parents, Patrick and Cindy on either side of him. Standing behind are (L to R) KV coach Nate Stall, Indiana Tech coach Jake Middleton and KV coach Ed Kubisz.

 By TOM SPARKS

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior Gage Fabish recently became the first Kougar to sign a letter of intent to compete in ESports for a college.

Fabish, who is a charter member of the Kankakee Valley High School E-Sports team, signed to continue his passion at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne.

