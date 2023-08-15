WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley football team hosted Boone Grove on Friday, Aug. 11 for its annual season-starting scrimmages.
Both schools brought all of their players, whether they were freshman, junior varsity or varsity into a planned event that allowed the coaches to see them work against players not from their own teams.
The scrimmages are a highly beneficial tool for coaches as they allow them to try different combinations of players and even different players at different positions to see what works and, more often, what doesn’t. It also allows the players to get back into the swing of things as the coaches can give immediate direction and feedback.
Both the Boone Grove and KV teams were definitely works in progress with both teams working out some glitches and trying out their plays.
The coaches had agreed ahead of time to go with a set Scrimmage Option, which featured specific minutes of time, including breaks, and total plays. Each team started with 1 20-minute warmup, followed by each running 15 plays or 18 minutes of plays from the 35-yard line.
After a break, both players ran either 10 plays or 12 minutes from the 10-yard line. After another short break, both teams ran 12 plays or 12 minutes back at the 35-yard line. The last two sections of play were for 8 plays or 8 minutes and featured players that had not played yet or reserves,
The teams were put through their paces as if they were in actual game situations albeit, contact was somewhat limited and no kicking plays were attempted.
The coaches were able to better assess the readiness of their players by observing them and, at the same time, give suggestions and critiques in real time. Scores weren’t kept, at least they weren’t on the scoreboard, but pride was definitely on the players’ minds.
Parents and fans were allowed in the stands and many took advantage of that on an unseasonably comfortable night to watch some very early ball.
The Kougars kick off the season for real on Friday, Aug. 18 when they travel to Rensselaer Central for the annual Cracker Barrel contest. Game time is 7 p.m.