WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley continued its quest for a Northwest Crossroads Conference championship by outlasting a talented Hobart squad, 53-52, Friday night at the Kougar Den.

The Brickies (8-2 overall, 0-2 in the NCC) feature the state’s top scorer in senior guard/forward Asia Donald, who was held 12 points below her average (31.6) with a game-high 19 points vs. KVHS.

