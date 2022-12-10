WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley continued its quest for a Northwest Crossroads Conference championship by outlasting a talented Hobart squad, 53-52, Friday night at the Kougar Den.
The Brickies (8-2 overall, 0-2 in the NCC) feature the state’s top scorer in senior guard/forward Asia Donald, who was held 12 points below her average (31.6) with a game-high 19 points vs. KVHS.
Donald was coming off a 33-point performance against Munster and has scored 30 or more points seven times this season. She is closing in on 1,500 points for her career.
The Kougars (9-2, 3-0) sent three players to slow Donald, including seniors Lilly Toppen and Kate Thomas and junior Brooke Swart.
Donald rallied the Brickies from an early 11-4 deficit with a pair of baskets and a 3-pointer in the first quarter to claw within 17-16 after eight minutes. A 3-point basket by junior Emma Ortiz with 2 seconds showing in the second put Hobart up 30-29 at intermission.
Hobart built on the momentum, leading by as much as six points in the third quarter, but KVHS rallied late in the third and outscored Hobart, 14-10, in the fourth to claim its eight straight win.
Donald, who scored 13 points in the first half, was held to just six in the second, including a single field goal in the third period. She was 6 of 6 from the foul line, but her teammates were 0 of 7 in the game.
The Kougars, meanwhile, finished 12 of 23 from the foul line.
Thomas led KV with 14 points and Laynie Capellari added 11 points. She had three big free throws in the fourth quarter.
Toppen had 10 points and Swart added eight off the bench.
Ortiz added 14 points for the Brickies and Nikolina Latinovic had 12 points.
The Kougars own a half-game lead over Andrean (5-1, 1-0) in the NCC standings. They will face Munster (9-1, 2-1) and Andrean in January for a chance to win the league title.
KV will return to action Thursday, Dec. 15 when it hosts Class A No. 6 Morgan Township (9-2). The JV game is set to start at 5:30 p.m.