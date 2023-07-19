KV Kougars

WHEATFIELD — All girls in grades sixth, seventh and eighth for the 2023-24 school year who would like to play middle school softball at Kankakee Valley are asked to sign up by July 23.

Those interested are asked to check the KV athletic website to fill out a form. Sixth-graders will only be able to play if there are a few spots available. Tryout performance will also be a factor.

Tags