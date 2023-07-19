WHEATFIELD — All girls in grades sixth, seventh and eighth for the 2023-24 school year who would like to play middle school softball at Kankakee Valley are asked to sign up by July 23.
Those interested are asked to check the KV athletic website to fill out a form. Sixth-graders will only be able to play if there are a few spots available. Tryout performance will also be a factor.
The season starts July 31 and finishes Sept. 11. All practices will be held at the KV intermediate field (old varsity field).
Practice days will vary as the department works around volleyball and cross country schedules. Games will be played against other schools when available.
Make sure to have your physical form turned in by July 31 and fill out final forms online by then as well.