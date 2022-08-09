The 2022 KVHS Hall of Fame class

Provided

Shown are (front row, L to R) Greg Oliver, Jackie Kingma, Kim Watt Donoho, Dan Sytsma, Mike Sytsma, Rick Sytsma and Doug Greenlee; (middle row, L to R) Karen Zylstra Sterk Anthony, Steve Sytsma, Dave Herrema, Aaron Helms, Brian Schoonveld, Darlene Recker, James Broyles; and, (back, L to R) John Van Soest, Rusty Beedle, Scott Ganzeveld, Greg Jones, Brian Jonkman, Jim Terborg, and Rich Hanley.

 Provided

WHEATFIELD — The Athletic Department at Kankakee Valley High School inducted its second class into the KVHS Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6. At the high school.

The inductees and their families were invited to a catered dinner in the school cafeteria before the actual ceremony took place in the school’s auditorium. Some inductees still lived local but several made a trip to receive the honor.

