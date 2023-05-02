WHEATFIELD – Kankakee Valley hosted a Unified Track Meet with Hobart as its guests on Thursday, April 27.
Unified Track consists of pairing an approximately equal number of athletes with disabilities and athletes without disabilities as partners to compete in track and field events.
Teams are co-ed and the competition is also co-ed.
It was a great night for all the fans and athletes. KV had some great moments and several team members had their personal bests.
The first place winners in their heat or flights for the Kougars were Joey Plecas (long jump 15 feet, 6 inches), Lani Brown (long jump 9-11.5), Calvyn Tillema 9-01.0), Kambrua Dekock (100-meter dash 11.81 seconds), Joey Plecas(100-meter dash 13.62), Annie Desimini (100-meter dash 17.12), and Keely Dekock (shot put 20-06.0).
Other participants were Zoe Ferguson, Emma Galvan, Zach Broyles, Zach Ritchie, Brayden Bunce, Lilly Toppen, Avery Misch, Karalyn Korbitz, Kylie Bristol, Kayla Davis, Skyler Evers, Angel Fahrbach, Kate Ferguson, Larry Hagen, Izzy Jonkman, Allie Kerns, Chloe Northcutt, Benjamin Rector, Briana Santaguida, James Schmidt, Ella Terborg, Mateo Vanbaren and Jonathon Zoller.