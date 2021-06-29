WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley football team hosted conference foes Hobart on Tuesday, June 22 in the first of several summer workout scrimmages.
Both schools brought all of their players, whether they were freshman, JV or varsity into the highly planned workout that allowed their coaches to see them work against players not from their own teams.
The scrimmages are a highly beneficial tool for coaches as they allow them to try different combinations of players and even different players at different positions to see what works and, more often, what doesn’t. It also allows the players to get back into the swing of things as the coaches are actually out on the field with the players and can give immediate direction and feedback between each play.
Both the Hobart and KV teams are definitely works in progress with both teams having recently returned from summer camps and itching to show what they had gleaned from those experiences.
The coaches had agreed ahead of time to go with a set Scrimmage Option, which featured specific minutes of time, including breaks and total plays. With coaches actually out on the field with them, the teams then were put through their paces as if they were in actual game situations, albeit contact was very limited as players were wearing just helmets and shoulder pads for protection.
Each team took turns starting with specific level of players at their own 35-yard-line and ran plays for a specified amount of time. There were actually two separate scrimmages going on at
different ends of the field at all times and no kicking plays of any kind were allowed.
The coaches were able to better assess the readiness of their players by observing them, and at the same time, give suggestions and critiques in real time.
Scores weren’t kept, at least they weren’t on the scoreboard, but pride was definitely on the players’ minds. Parents were allowed in the stands and many took advantage of that on an unseasonably comfortable night to watch some very early pre-season ball.