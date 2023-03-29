WHEATFIELD — At the annual Kankakee Valley High School Winter Sports Awards Night, in addition to celebrating the upperclassmen, awards were also given to the junior varsity and freshmen team members.
Awards presented to the freshmen boys’ basketball awards were Brevin Whaley as Most Improved, Samuel Gartshore as Best Defender, Matthew Rose as Freshman Most Valuable Player and Zack Mikash won the Mr. Hustle Award.
Junior varsity boys’ basketball awards went to Brady Sampson as both the Most Valuable Player and Best Defensive Player, Jaidyn Anderson as Most Improved, Marco Castro as JV Teammate of the Year, and Brodie Ellenwood won the JV Mr. Hustle Award.
At the junior varsity level for girls’ basketball, the following awards were presented: Hannah Bristol was the JV Most Improved and Sarah Biedron won both the Mental Attitude Award and was named Top Practice Player.
For the girls’ basketball freshmen or C-team, Kaylie Flanagan was both the Top Practice Player and the Mental Attitude winner while Reese VanMeter was the Most Improved.
Junior varsity cheerleader awards went to the following: Leilani Brown won for Best Stunts, Maddy Hooper fr Best Jumps, Cindy Sayer as Best Tumbler, Elise Brewster as Most Spirited, Adyson Feddeler as Most Dedicated and Elizabeth Ramirez as Most Improved.