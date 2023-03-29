WHEATFIELD — At the annual Kankakee Valley High School Winter Sports Awards Night, in addition to celebrating the upperclassmen, awards were also given to the junior varsity and freshmen team members.

Awards presented to the freshmen boys’ basketball awards were Brevin Whaley as Most Improved, Samuel Gartshore as Best Defender, Matthew Rose as Freshman Most Valuable Player and Zack Mikash won the Mr. Hustle Award.

