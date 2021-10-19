WHEATFIELD — Just before the game against Highland on Friday, Oct. 15, the Kankakee Valley Athletic Department honored 18 senior players and one senior manager for their contributions to Kougar football.
Honored were manager Samantha Scheiber and players Dyllin Bolton, Chase Brown, Daniel Buck, Cade Capps, Tristyn Cassell, Michael Dennie, Nolan Gronkiewicz, Carson Hines, Jack Lamka, Jackson Lindberg, Francesco Mastantuono, Jakob McKeage,J.J. Miller, Gage Stowers, Grant Stowers, Caleb Swallow, Myles Turpin and Johnny Voris.
Dyllin Bolton is the son of Tabitha and Rick Smith of Wheatfield. He has played football for all four years, wrestled for one year, did track for two years and been a member of FFA for two years. He plans to join either an electricians’ or carpenters’ union.
Chase Brown is the son of Athena and Bill Brown of DeMotte. He has played football for all four years, swam for three years, did Unified Track for three years and been a member of National Honor Society and Criminal Justice for two years. He plans to attend Indiana University to major in
sports medicine and become an athletic trainer.
Daniel Buck is the son of Angela and Sean Buck of DeMotte. He has played football for all four years, wrestled for three years, has been a member of the manufacturing club for two years and is a member of the Youth Group at Grace Fellowship. He plans to attend a college for mechanical
engineering.
Cade Capps is the son of Kattie Capps and Shawn Capps of DeMotte. He has played football for all four years, ran track for four years, been a member of National Honor Society for three years, Freshman Mentor and BPA for two years, and FCA for one year. He plans to study dentistry at IU.
Tristyn Cassell is the son of Brie and Aaron Cassell of Wheatfield. He has played football for all four years. He plans on joining a trades union.
Michael Dennie is the son of James and the late Christine Dennie. He has played football for all four years and had enlisted in the U.S. Navy for the Aviation Program.
Nolan Gronkiewicz is the son of Richelle Winstead and Mark Gronkiewicz. He has played football for all four years, baseball and wrestling for three years, been a member of National Honor Society and Science Club for two years, and in the Technology Student Association for one year. He
plans to attend Purdue University with the goal of attaining a masters in mechanical engineering.
Carson Hines is the son of Alisa and Jim Hines of DeMotte. He has played football for all four years, swam for three years, did track for four years and been a member of band for four years and FFA for one year. He will be attending Ivy Tech to study HVAC.
Jack Lamka is the son of Christie and Dennis Lamka. He has played football and participated in track for all four years, been a member of National Honor Society for two years and FCA for one year. He plans to study sports medicine in college.
Jackson Lindberg is the son of Heather and Chad Lindberg of DeMotte. He has played football and participated in track for all four years, basketball for two years, been a member of National Honor Society for three years, a freshman mentor for two years and in BPA for one year. He is undecided on his future.
Franceso Mastantuono is the son of Barbara Cosci and Alberto Mastantuono of Italy. He is a foreign exchange student staying with Lisa and Mike Hauf. He has participated in football, Interact Club and Yearbook. He plans to attend the University Department of Computer Science in Pisa, Italy,
for computer programming.
Jakob McKeage s the son of Erika and Jason Engelage of Wheatfield. He has played football for all four years and is undecided on his future plans.
J.J. Miller is he son of Jamie Tidwell of Wheatfield. He has played football for three years and plans on going into the trades with a local union.
Samantha Scheiber is the daughter of Amy and Christopher Scheiber. She has been a football manager for three years, swam for four years, baseball manager for three years and been a member of Interact Club for two years and Unified as One for one year. She plans to attend Indiana State foe pre-med with a major in psychology.
Gage and Grant Stowers are the sons of Kristy and Mike Stowers of Wheatfield. They have played football for all four years of high school and plan to become Operating Engineers for Local 150. Both are avid hunters and fishermen.
Caleb Swallow is the son of Tiffany and Jeremy Swallow of Wheatfield. He has played football and wrestled for three years, played golf for two years and been a member of Manufacturing Club for two years. He plans to join the electricians’ union.
Myles Turpin is the son of Amber and Ben Turpin. He has played football and baseball for all four years of high school. He plans to join Pipe-fitters Union 597 after graduation.
Johnny Voris is the son of Suzanne and John Voris of Wheatfield. He has played football for all four years, ran track for three years, and been a member of Manufacturing Club for two years. He plans to study construction management at Purdue Northwest and join the Local 597 Pipe-fitters Union.
These seniors, despite the loss against Highland that followed their celebration, will have at least one more game at home as they take on South Bend Riley on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.