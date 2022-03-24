BLOOMINGTON — Kankakee Valley’s track teams will take a small contingent of athletes to the Hoosier State Relays finals at Indiana University in Bloomington on Saturday, March 26.
KVHS girls’ track and field coach Lane Lewallen will have three of his female athletes in Bloomington, including elite athlete Taylor Schoonveld, who will compete in a IU jersey next season.
Schoonveld will be joined by junior teammate Emily Nannenga as they assault the high jump event. Only 18 high jumpers and pole vaulters and the top 24 athletes in the other events advance to the indoor state meet and KV will send two in the high jump.
The events schedule begins at 3 p.m., CST.
Schoonveld and Nannenga finished all-state at last year’s outdoor event, with Schoonveld finishing third overall with a school-record jump of 5 feet, 8 inches. Nannenga leaped 5-5 to finish ninth overall.
Schoonveld opened the indoor season with a first-place finish in high jump at Portage last week. She jumped 5-6 with Nannenga just behind at 5-5 to place second. The pair is currently ranked 3-4 in the high jump statewide.
They will be joined at the Hoosier State Relays by sophomore Ella Cardne, who leaped 17 feet, 1 /4 inches in her first indoor meets of 2022. Currently ranked 13th in the state, Carden was the team’s co-Rookie of the Year last season alongside teammate Brooke Swart.
Lewallen said of his indoor meet qualifiers: ”This is so huge for these athletes, and I am super proud of all of them! Every time we compete in a high level meet, it’s important, and we are looking forward to this meet very much ! A very big thank you to my girls’ parents and Coach Dave Hass, for getting all of us to this meet, so we can compete and coach in it.”
Senior distance runner Justin Hoffman will also compete in Bloomington after qualifying for the 3,200-meter run.