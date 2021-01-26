WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Kougars celebrated their seniors on Thursday, Jan. 21 with a decisive win over a very short-handed Lake Station Edison. There were but four matches contested this night as that is how many eligible wrestlers that Edison brought south to face the Kougars.
Of those four contests on the mats, each team walked away with two wins. KV senior Hayden DeYoung, at 152 pounds defeated Roosevelt Arms by a 10- 0 Decision and fellow Kougar Jacob Wheeler pinned opponent Maricio Chavez in the 132 pound-class with just 8.2 seconds left in the third.
Edison’s Carios Serros pinned KV’s Louden Fugett at 1:26 in the second, wrestling at 138 pounds. Teammate Joe Williams did the same to Kougar Grant DeYoung at 145 pounds, pinning him at 1:31 in the third. The remainder of the matches were declared forfeits with KV benefiting from eight of those to win the meet 52 to 12. There were two double forfeit with neither team having a wrestler in those weight classes.
Prior to the matches, five seniors were honored for their contributions to Kankakee Valley Wrestling. There were four wrestlers and one manager. Wrestlers included Hayden DeYoung, Aiden Sneed, Tyler Tillema and Ivan Wright. The manager was Emilia Perez.
Hayden DeYoung is the son of Mandy and Steve DeYoung of DeMotte. He has participated in both Wrestling and Golf for four years and is a member of the National Honor Society. Hayden plans to go to Purdue NW for Mechanical Engineering.
Emilia Perez is the daughter of Maria and Sal Perez of Wheatfield. She has participated as a wrestling manager and in Marching and Pep Band for four years, FFA for three years and Environmental Club for two years. Emilia plans to attend the University of Saint Francis and major in Pre-Veterinary Science.
Aiden Sneed is the son of Joe and Kim Sneed of DeMotte. He has participated in Wrestling for four years, Football for three years, Unified Track for two years and National Honor Society for one year. Aiden plans to serve in the National Guard and attend Purdue University to study Engineering.
Tyler Tillema is the son of Eric and Kim Tillema of Wheatfield. He has participated in Wrestling for seven years and was the 2020 Conference champ and semi state qualifier. Tyler is undecided on his future plans.
Ivan Wright is the son of Ken and Diana Wright of Wheatfield. He has participated in Wrestling and Track for one year and Football for three years. Ivan is undecided on a college but wants to play college ball and get a degree in sports management or join the Electricians Union.