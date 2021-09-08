Kankakee Valley sophomore Brynlee DeBoard continued her fantastic summer by capturing medalist honors at the Sept. 7 Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet.
DeBoard shot an 85 in less-than-ideal conditions as golfers battled through wind and rain. She was the lone Kougar golfer to earn first team all-conference honors.
Teammate Allie Rushmore was a second-team choice after shooting a 103 and honorable mention all-conference selections included Katelyn Bakker (112), Kaelyn Lukasik (112) and Lilly Van Loon (114).
Munster captured the team title, with all five of its golfers earning first team all-NCC status. The Mustangs were led by Emma Gossman’s 89, with teammates Alexis Schmidt (90), Emma Edens (92), Ashley Burgess (95) and Cate Stephan (98) taking the next four spots.
Andrean’s Maggie Voliva secured the final all-NCC first-team spot by shooting a 99.
Prep Volleyball
Highland beats KVHS, 3-0
HIGHLAND — Highland dropped Kankakee Valley to 0-2 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference volleyball standings, beating the Kougars, 3-0, on Tuesday night, Sept. 7.
The Trojans won by 25-16, 25-20 and 25-15 scores.
Senior Alexis Broyles led KVHS (7-6, 0-2) with nine kills and a service ace. Ava Koselke and Brooklen Ritchie had two solo blocks apiece and Lilly Toppen had six aces.