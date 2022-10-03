CARMEL — Kankakee Valley standout golfer Brynlee DeBoard placed in the top 20 at the IHSAA Girls’ Golf Meet with a 16th-place finish that showed why she in such elite company.
Golfing at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. DeBoard played two very impressive rounds despite the pressure of the state finals where she was going against the best of the best.
Starting on hole 10 on day one of the meet, she finished 11th overall in the primary round, shooting an 8-over-par 80. On Saturday, DeBoard was paired with the eventual state champion and held her own, carding a 79 to finish with a two-day total of 159.
Although DeBoard was the only Kougar golfer to reach the state finals, she had many of her teammates there cheering her on. Ever the team player, even in an individualized sport like, golf, DeBoard was already anticipating next year having the entire team make it downstate.
“That is my goal, for our team to get down there,” DeBoard said.
The team came thisclose this year, failing to make the cut by only five strokes and most of the varsity performers, including DeBoard, are just juniors. Her teammates were able to witness, in person, a state final and live vicariously through DeBoard.
“I was pretty happy,” said DeBoard. “I think I can stick with most of those girls. I need to minimize those double bogeys.”
KV coach Jeff McMillan was very happy with his star golfer, who placed 67th with a 182 in a trip to state last year.
“I think she played incredible all weekend, to be honest with you,” he said. “I think it’s going to give her the confidence that she can compete and beat the best girls in the state.”
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker shot a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday to earn medalist honors at 2-under (142) for the tournament.
After DeBoard, the top local individual was Crown Point senior Kenzie Wilson, who tied for 32nd at (85-81) 166. Valparaiso teammates Norah Rossman (176) and Faith Lee (177) finished tied for 49th and 51st, respectively.
Lake Central’s Kamyran Golec shot a 180 for 58th.
In team play, Carmel won its third state title with a 629, 14 shots ahead of co-runners-up Castle and Center Grove.
Lake Central finished 14th in the 18-team field at 751 and Valparaiso was 16th at 782.