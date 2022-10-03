DeBoard moves up in second trip to state meet

Provided

Brynlee Deboard finished 16th in the state girls’ golf finals.

 Provided

CARMEL — Kankakee Valley standout golfer Brynlee DeBoard placed in the top 20 at the IHSAA Girls’ Golf Meet with a 16th-place finish that showed why she in such elite company.

Golfing at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. DeBoard played two very impressive rounds despite the pressure of the state finals where she was going against the best of the best.

