Golf perfection

Provided

Led by junior Brynlee DeBoard, the Kankakee Valley girls’ golf team swept through its Northwest Crossroads Conference schedule with a perfect 5-0 record.

 Provided

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Wheeler on Aug. 22.

The Kougars took a 1-0 lead into the locker room on Kate Thomas’s goal. Ella Carden added insurance with a goal in the second half.

