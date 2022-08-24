WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Wheeler on Aug. 22.
The Kougars took a 1-0 lead into the locker room on Kate Thomas’s goal. Ella Carden added insurance with a goal in the second half.
Goalkeeper Riley Kain had two saves.
On Aug. 18, the Kougars trounced LaPorte, 9-0, scoring six goals in the second half. Thomas, a senior, had five goals, with Lilly Belstra adding two.
Carden and Jayda Przybylski had a goal apiece.
Annie DeSimini had three assists in the rout and Thomas, Carden and Ava Barlog had an assist each.
KV opens season with win
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer team opened the 2022 campaign with a 3-2 victory over a strong Argos program on Aug. 16.
The Kougars held a 2-0 lead by halftime and added an insurance goal in the second half when the Dragons mounted a comeback. Senior Kate Thomas scored all three goals for KV and goalkeeper Riley Kain had six saves.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars fall short vs. Wheeler
WHEATFIELD — Visiting Wheeler scored two goals in the first half then thwarted Kankakee Valley’s scoring attempts most of the match in picking up a 3-1 victory over the Kougars.
The Bearcats had two assisted goals in the first half then added another score on a free klick just outside the 18-yard box for a 3-0 lead.
Blake Gonzalez would snap KV’s scoring drought with his first goal of the season, finding the upper left corner of the net to bring KV within two of the lead.
Goalkeeper Gage Anderson had six saves for the Kougars, who fall to 0-4.
“I’m proud of how hard your team played tonight,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “It’s tough not to be rewarded when you see the work the boys have been putting into practices and games. We will continue to fight and get better each and every game and continued heading in the right direction.”
Kouts shuts out KV, 1-0
WHEATFIELD — Kouts broke a 0-0 halftime tie with a single goal in the second half to edge host Kankakee Valley, 1-0, in boys’ soccer play on Saturday, Aug. 20.
KV’s best chance at a goal in the first half came when Michael Hanson made a pass to Shane Fentress inside the Mustangs’ box, but it was denied.
KVHS had more chances in the secondd half, but fell short. Finally, with five minutes to go in the match, Kouts broke through when a corner kick resulted in the only goal of the game.
KV goalkeeper Gage Anderson made a save initially, but the rebound caromed to Kouts’ Ryan Fox, who would find the net for the game’s lone score.
“Tis game could have went either way,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “Our team is disappointed we couldn’t find a way to get a positive result. I am continuing to see improvements from each game and we will strive to build off of these learning opportunities for our young team.”
Kougars bounced by Boone
PORTER TWP. — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team suffered its second loss of the season with a 5-1 loss to host Boone Grove on Aug. 18.
The Kougars hung tough in the first half, getting serval scoring opportunities but being denied at the net each time. After a back-and-forth affair, Boone Grove scored the lone goal of the half on an errant head ball by a KV defender into KV’s own net.
The first 15 minutes of the second half was all KVHS, but the Kougars again failed to get a shot into the net. The Wolves would take advantage, scoring four times in the second half to seal the victory.
KV’s lone goal came on a shot from 30 yards by sophomore Levi Herz with minutes left in the game.
Goalkeeper Gage Anderson made nine saves for the Kougars.
“Even though we didn’t come out with a positive result, this was a much better played game from our team,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “We improved in certain aspects defensively from our first game and I was pleased to see that. We will continue to build off of every game and keep heading in the right direction.”
Prep Volleyball
Bombers surprise KV in county battle
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central picked up a rare win over rival Kankakee Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 23, winning by an even rarer score of 3-0.
The 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23 win by the Bombers was their fifth in the last six games. They were coming off a five-game loss to Boone Grove on Aug. 22.
No statistics were provided for RCHS, but Kankakee Valley was led on offense by senior Abby Grandchamp with five kills. Brooklyn Richie, Ava Dase, Gabby Diener and Faith Mauger had two kills each.
Lilly Toppen and Lilly Jones had three service aces each and Richie and Grandchamp added an ace apiece. Diener had a solo block.
Ava McKim led KVHS, now 4-3, with 12 serve receptions and Jones added 15. McKim had eight digs to five for Toppen.
The win gives the surprising Bombers a 5-3 mark.
Lady Kougars shut out Wash. Twp.
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley continued its strong start to the season with a 3-0 victory over Washington Township in the Kougar Den on Monday, Aug. 22.
The Kougars won by 25-17, 25-10 and 25-19 scores, getting 14 kills and three solo blocks from net-minder Abby Grandchamp. Faith Mauger added eight kills and a solo block and Gabby Diner and Brooklyn Richie had four kills each.
Richie also had four aces and Lilly Toppen served up three aces.
Defensively, Lilly Jones had five receptions and eight digs, Ava McKim had seven receptions and 14 digs and Richie had 15 digs to lead the squad.
Toppen had 20 assists at the setter’s spot and Ava Dase added 13.
KVHS goes 2-2 at tournament
LaPORTE — The Kankakee Valley volleyball team competed in a tournament at LaPorte High School on Saturday, Aug. 20, going 2-2 against the field.
In a 25-16, 25-23 loss to Prairie Heights, the Kougars were led on offense by Abby Grandchamp’s four kills. Ava Dase had two kills and Lilly Jones, Ava McKim and Brooklyn Richie had an ace each.
Gabby Diner had three solo blocks.
Jones and McKim also had eight serve receptions apiece, with Richie finishing with seven. Lilly Toppen had six digs, Richie added four and Morgan Smith and McKim had three digs apiece.
In a 2-1 victory over Washington Township (25-20, 18-25, 15-13), the Kougars got five kills each from Dase and Richie and four apiece from Toppen and Grandchamp. Diner added two kills and Sydney Rose had one.
Toppen had four service aces and Jones and Richie had three each. Diner and Grandchamp had solo blocks.
Richie also had 10 serve receptions to 11 for McKim. Jones had 12 serve receptions and Richie had a team-high 11 digs. Dase added seven digs and Grandchamp and Toppen had five apiece.
KV also picked up a 25-17, 25-15 victory over Fort Wayne Northrup in an afternoon match. Diner had four kills and Grandchamp, Richie and Dase had two each.
Jones served up three aces, with Richie collecting two.
Richie also had 10 serve receptions and McKim added five.
During a morning match, the Kougars lost 2-1 to Merrillville. The Pirates won by 26-24, 17-25 and 15-12 scores.
Grandchamp led KV at the net with five kills and Toppen, Diner and Richie had two kills apiece. Richie also had five aces to three for Toppen and two for Jones. Grandchamp had four solo blocks.
Defensively, Jones had 11 digs to five for Toppen.Dase and Richie had four serve receptions and Dase had 15 assists. Toppen added 10 assists.
Lady Kougars take down Knox
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team got a 3-0 victory over Knox to stay unbeaten in the first week of the season on Aug. 18.
The Kougars won by 25-16, 25-19 and 25-19 scores, with senior Abby Grandchamp collecting 10 kills and an ace. Faith Mauger had four kills and a block and Lilly Toppen had five aces, two blocks and 12 assists.
Lilly Jones had four aces and 14 serve receptions, Brooklyn Richie had two aces, three kills, seven receptions and 10 digs and Ava Dase had eight assists.
Prep Girls Golf
Kougars 5-0 in conference play
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team finished 5-0 in head-to-head competition against Northwest Crossroads Conference foes with its 179-184 victory over Munster on Aug. 22.
Host Highland shot a 246 for third place.
Brynlee DeBoard led KV with a 40 and Kaitlin Bakker added a 45. Lilly Van Loon shot a 46 and Kaelyn Lukasik followed with a 48. Avarie Rondeau also shot a 48 and Sophie Barlog shot a 49 in the JV match.
The Kougars host Rensselaer Central on Thursday at Sandy Pines. Tee time is set for 4:30 p.m.
KVHS holds off Andrean
MERRILLVILLE — Led by junior Brynlee DeBoard’s 36, Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team defeated Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Andrean, 190-209, on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Avarie Rondeau had a 50 for the Kougars, with Allie Rushmore and Lilly Van Loon shooting 52s. Kaelyn Lukasik had a 57 for the kick-out score.
• On Aug. 19, the Kougars bested visiting Lowell, 173-208, at Sandy Pines. DeBoard shot a 37 to lead all scorers, with Rushmore carding a 42 and Rondeau and Van Loon shooting 47s. Lukasik had a 57.
New season low for Kougars
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team shot a season-best 159 in beating three other teams at Sandy Pines Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15.
Junior Brynlee DeBoard shot a 1-under-par 35 on the front nine layout to lead all scorers. Lilly Van Loon had a season-best 39 and Avarie Rondeau also shot a season low scoring of 41.
Allison Rushmore capped the scoring with a 44.
North Judson shot a 248 for second place and Covenant Christian fired a 252. North Newton competed but did not score.