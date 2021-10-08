WHEATFIELD — For the second time this season, it took a shootout to decide the winner of a Kankakee Valley/Lowell match on Oct. 7.
The Northwest Crossroads Conference rivals finished in a 2-2 tie in regulation in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Kankakee Valley Sectional.
The Kougars (9-7) converted three goals to just two for Lowell to advance to the sectional final where they will face defending champion West Lafayette.
The Red Devils (9-6-1) advanced to the finals behind a 9-1 rout of Benton Central on Thursday. Saturday’s final will mark the second straight year in which KVHS will play Westside for the sectional championship.
West Lafayette won last year’s title by a 4-0 score against the Kougars. The Red Devils also beat KV, 4-0, in the 2018 title game.
KV and Lowell played to a 1-1 tie in a conference contest on Aug. 31. To determine a winner, a shootout was called after two scoreless overtime periods and KV outscored the Red Devils, 4-3, to pick up the victory.