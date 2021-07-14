WHEATFIELD — “Attention all KV Girls’ Soccer Alumni! Wonder if you still have it? Thinking about getting in shape? Want to go head to head with other Kougars? We have just the thing for you!”
So reads the flyer posted online looking to entice the return of former Kankakee Valley girls’ soccer stars to give it another go.
KVHS has scheduled its annual alumni game where the current crop of players face-off against players from bygone years.
The Lady Kougars will take on their former players on Saturday, July 24 in one game at 6 p.m. The cost of admission for all alumni and fans is $5 and tickets may be purchased from any current player in advance or at the gate the night of the game.
“We hope everyone can join us under the lights to continue a KVHS soccer tradition,” said girls’ assistant coach Bethany Clark.
Varsity coach Mica Serdar is still looking for former players and anyone interested is requested to go to the KVHS athletics page and fill out the attached Google document form with their contact information.
The event is a fundraiser to benefit the players by allowing the purchase of items necessary for the seasons. The game will take place at the soccer field at Kankakee Valley High School.