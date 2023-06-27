Football camp fun

FILE PHOTO BY TOM SPARKS

Members of the KVHS football team will join their coaching staff in presenting a youth camp on July 26 through 28.

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Athletic Department announced recently that the Kougar football program will host a Youth Camp July 24-26 from 7-8 p.m., each night. The camp will be held on the KVHS football field.

The camp will focus on football fundamentals and will be led by the Kougars’ head coach Kirk Kennedy. Kennedy will be assisted by various current and former assistants as well as the KV football team.

