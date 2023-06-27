WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Athletic Department announced recently that the Kougar football program will host a Youth Camp July 24-26 from 7-8 p.m., each night. The camp will be held on the KVHS football field.
The camp will focus on football fundamentals and will be led by the Kougars’ head coach Kirk Kennedy. Kennedy will be assisted by various current and former assistants as well as the KV football team.
Each day will feature a focus on a different aspect of game play.
On Monday, July 24, the focus will be on offensive position drills for the quarterback, running back, receivers and offensive line positions. On Tuesday, the concentration will shift to the defensive side of the ball with emphasis on the skills needed to played defensive back, linebacker and the defensive line. The final night will cover tackling and specific position drills.
Throughout, players will be taught safe tackling fundamentals.
The cost for the camp is $30, which, in addition to the three days of instruction, will also include a camp tee-shirt. Forms are available on the KVHS Athletic Department website, https://kvhsathletics.com. Completed forms and checks made out to KVHS Football must be mailed to Kankakee Valley High School Athletic Department, c/o Coach Kennedy, 3923 W. State Road 10, Wheatfield, IN 46392.
Forms need to be returned by July 7.