WHEATFIELD — Despite being clear favorites based on a stellar season, the Kankakee Valley Football Kougars were one-and-done in Sectionals when they took on the visiting Culver Academy Eagles Friday night at Fred Jones Field. The Kats lost 21 - 14 while playing shorthanded.
KV sorely missed the presence of seniors Tyler Feddeler and Ilija Dobrijevich who were out on quarantine. Junior Daniel Buck gamely gave it his all but Culver QB James Pisani proved to be an elusive target.
The game opened in miserable cold rain and wind and neither team was able to mount much of an offense. In fact, it wasn't until 7:49 in the second quarter, that the Kougars found the goal line with a touchdown by Logan Parks. Markus Ritchie was good for the point-after and KV jumped to a short-lived 7 - 0 lead.
The Academy answered back just over three minutes later with a 57-yard pass from Pisani to senior Jaxon Mull. Kicker Kaiden Kohls, who has enough “K's” in his name to play for KV, made his PAT and it was a tie game.
More back-and-forth followed but neither team could score again before the break. In the remainder of the second quarter, the two teams traded turnovers with KV driving to the Eagle's 42, only to fumble. On the ensuing play by Culver, Ritchie snagged an interception to give the ball back to the home team. KV ran two plays and on the second, again coughed up the ball.
After the break, the Eagles received the kick and returned it to the 48. Mull rumbled to the one-yard line before Pisani took it in the score and put Culver Academy up 14 - 7, with Kohls' kick at the 8:56 mark.
KV then drove nearly the length of the field after converting on a 4th-and-9 with a long pass but then again fumbled giving the Eagles the ball on the 10-yard-line. For the second time, Ritchie snagged an interception and this time KV QB Eli Carden took it to the 2 on a keeper. Parks rumbled in to score and Ritchie's kick tied it up.
The Kougar defense held and forced a punt. Parks took off for 42-yards but was caught and the ball was stripped for yet another turnover. Pisani then heaved a 36-yard pass to Rory Sullivan fof the go-ahead touchdown. Kohls quickly made it 21 - 14.
For the rest of the fourth, neither team did much but the Kougar defense did make a desperation stop in the final seconds to give Carden and company two shots to score. On the first with just eight seconds left, the pass was batted down by defenders in prevent mode and on the last, Carden was sacked to end the game and the Kougars' season.