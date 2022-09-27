LOWELL — Kankakee Valley’s first-year coach Kirk Kennedy’s first trip back to the Inferno turned into a trip close to Hell as, once again, the Lowell Red Devils seemed to have the Kougars’ number just as they did for all of those years that Kennedy was their head coach.

The game would end with Lowell up 38-29, which was much closer than it should have been given the Kougars’ inability to contain Red Devil quarterback Riley Bank, who ran for 254 yards and passed for 90 more, scoring three running touchdowns himself while passing for two more.

