LOWELL — Kankakee Valley’s first-year coach Kirk Kennedy’s first trip back to the Inferno turned into a trip close to Hell as, once again, the Lowell Red Devils seemed to have the Kougars’ number just as they did for all of those years that Kennedy was their head coach.
The game would end with Lowell up 38-29, which was much closer than it should have been given the Kougars’ inability to contain Red Devil quarterback Riley Bank, who ran for 254 yards and passed for 90 more, scoring three running touchdowns himself while passing for two more.
KV was left playing catch-up for the entire game after Lowell scored two unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and followed that up with a field goal and an additional TD in the second for a 24-0 lead.
The Kougars, meanwhile, finally got on the board with a 98-yard runback by Zander Lane, but the PAT kick by Evan Misch was no good.
As time wound down in the first half, Diego Arroyo hit Caleb Deardorff in the corner for KV’s second score of the night and Misch’s kick made it 24-13.
Neither team was able to find the end zone in the third but scoring broke loose in the final frame.
At the 10:29 mark, Lowell put it in on a two-yard run. With the PAT, the Red Devils quickly led 31-13. At the 7:59 mark, KV answered back with a Marco Castro three-yard run to score. The team went for two and were successful on an Arroyo pass to Deardorff, which made it 31-21.
Lowell’s Bank quickly dashed the Kougars’ fans hopes when ran a punt back 64 yards to score his third rushing TD. The PAT made it 38-21.
KV did not roll over however, as Arroyo uncorked a 68-yard TD pass to Zander for his second score of the night. Castro ran the ball in a the two-point-try to arrive at the 38-29 final.
Castro rushed for 138 yards on 21 carries with a score. Zander had the one catch for 68 yards and Arroyo completed 5 of 16 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
Defensively, Mirko Dezelich had 11 tackles with three solos, Max Griffith added nine tackles and a tackle for loss and Jacob Sandlin had 10 tackles.
K. Valley 00 – 13 – 00 – 16 = 29
Lowell 14 – 10 – 00 – 14 = 38
Kougars: 50 plays for 255 yards total offense (117 Passing, 138 Rushing) / 14 First Downs / 1 Turnover (Interception) / 8 Penalties for 75 yards.
Red Devils: 66 plays for 400 yards total offense (90 Passing, 310 Rushing) /16 First Downs) Turnovers / 8 Penalties for 74 yards.