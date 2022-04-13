WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ track team picked up a rare Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Munster on Tuesday, April 12, getting strong efforts in the field events to hold off the Mustangs, 67-65.
The Kougars (3-0, 1-0 in the NCC) led by 12 points midway through the meet and held off a late charge by the Mustangs.
“In past years, Munster’s depth troubled us,” KV coach Tim Adams said. “This year, we made some gains. Field events were our salvation tonight.”
KVHS swept the long jump event, with Logan Myers, Ethan Ehrhardt and Austin Parks going 1-2-3. Xavier De La Paz Marino, Brock Martin and Thomas Ketchem finished 1-2-3 in the pole vault and Nathan Duttlinger, Carson Hines and Garrett Zimmerman scored points in the discus.
Jacob Sandlin and Brady Sampson were 1-2 in the high jump.
Haydyn Smoke grabbed third in the shot-put to prevent a Munster’s sweep.
Other victories for the Kougars included Justin Hoffman in the 1,600-meter run, Adam Collard in the 400 meters and Adrian Uchman in the 200 dash.
Lady Kougars get another win vs. Munster
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team got solid efforts in all events to pick up its second win over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster in as many years.
The Kougars’ effort featured many personal records and season bests to improve to 3-0 on the season at 1-0 in the NCC. The area’s fourth-ranked team is 40-0 overall dating back to 2021.
Highlights included Allie Rushmore’s run in the 4-by-800 meter relay, setting up Emma Bell’s kick in the anchor leg. The team finished with a season-best time of 10 minutes, 31.62 seconds.
Other members of the team included Audri Wilson and Audrey Campbell.
KV swept the 100-meter hurdles event, with Laynie Capellari placing first in 17.79 seconds, followed by Mia Hoffman-Buczek in second (17.88) and Carissa Seneczko in third (18.36). The Kougars also claimed the top three spots in the 300 meters, with senior Taylor Schoonveld, Hoffman-Buczek and Capellari going 1-2-3.
Schoonveld, who added a second in the 100-meter dash, won the event in 49.79 seconds and Hoffman-Buczek followed in 53.76. Capellari had a time of 54.71.
Bell finished second and Campbell third in the 1,600 meters.
The 4-by-100 relay squad of Seneczko, Brooke Swart, Kate Thomas and Ava McKim edged Munster’s four sprinters, 52.27 seconds to 52.39, while Swart placed third the 400 meters.
Rushmore was the 800-meter run champ in 2:47.97, with teammate Emilee Wilson second, and McKim and Thomas were 2-3 in the 200 meters.
In the 3,200 run, Addie Johnson got a key victory with a time of 13:44.4.